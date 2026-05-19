PPF Calculator: How Much Will A Rs 10,000 Investment Per Month Earn At Retirement? — Explained

At a time when people are looking for safe and tax-saving investment options, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) remains one of the most trusted schemes in India. Backed by the Government of India, PPF offers guaranteed returns along with attractive tax benefits, making it an ideal choice for long-term financial planning.

For the first quarter of FY 2026–27, the government has retained the PPF interest rate at 7.1% per annum. With sovereign protection, compounded annual growth, and tax-free maturity benefits, the scheme remains highly popular among investors.

What is Public Provident Fund (PPF)?

The Public Provident Fund (PPF) is one of India's most trusted government-backed savings schemes, known for its safety, tax benefits, and guaranteed returns. The scheme comes with a long 15-year lock-in period, allowing only limited withdrawal options during the tenure.

Designed to encourage disciplined savings and long-term wealth creation, PPF was introduced by the Ministry of Finance in 1968.

How PPF Can Build Wealth Over Time

One of the biggest strengths of PPF is the power of long-term compounding. Even modest monthly investments can grow into substantial retirement savings over the years.

Starting at Age 30

An individual investing Rs 10,000 every month (Rs 1,20,000 annually) for 30 years would contribute a total of Rs 36 lakh. Over this period, the investment can generate approximately Rs 87.60 lakh in interest, resulting in a maturity amount exceeding Rs 1.23 crore by age 60.

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Starting at Age 35

If the investment begins at age 35 and continues for 25 years, the total investment would amount to Rs 30 lakh. The investor could earn nearly Rs 52.46 lakh in interest, taking the final corpus to around Rs 82.46 lakh at retirement.

Starting at Age 40

A person starting at age 40 and investing Rs 10,000 monthly for 20 years would invest Rs 24 lakh in total. At the current interest rate, the estimated interest earned would be Rs 29.26 lakh, creating a maturity corpus of approximately Rs 53.26 lakh.

Starting at Age 45

Even investors who begin later can benefit from PPF. Starting at age 45 with the same monthly contribution for 15 years can still generate a sizeable retirement amount. Depositing Rs 10,000 per month for 15 years is a Rs 24 lakh investment that produces Rs 29.26 lakh in interest, resulting in a total maturity payment of around Rs 53.26 lakh during retirement.

PPF for Children

Parents and guardians can also open a PPF account for minors, helping children build long-term financial security from an early age. Once the child turns 18, the account can be transferred to their name.

Investment Starting at Age 10

If Rs 10,000 is invested every month for 50 years, the total contribution would be Rs 60 lakh. Due to the long investment horizon and compounding effect, the interest earned could exceed Rs 4.80 crore, resulting in a maturity value of more than Rs 5.40 crore by age 60.

Investment Starting at Age 15

Similarly, investing Rs 10,000 monthly for 45 years would result in a total investment of Rs 54 lakh. The accumulated interest could reach around Rs 3.24 crore, taking the total maturity value to over Rs 3.78 crore.

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Why PPF Remains a Popular Choice

Despite the availability of several investment products in the market, PPF continues to be a preferred investment option because it offers safety, guaranteed returns, and tax benefits backed by the government. Its long-term compounding benefits also help investors build a strong financial corpus for the future. Whether the goal is retirement planning, tax savings, or creating a financial cushion for children, PPF offers a disciplined and secure route to achieving long-term financial goals.

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