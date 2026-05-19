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Big Boost To Chennai Rail Network: Railways Approves Rs 993 Crore Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project

The doubling work will help reduce detention time of trains, improve punctuality and increase the frequency of suburban services, the government said in a press release.

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Big Boost To Chennai Rail Network: Railways Approves Rs 993 Crore Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project
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In a big boost to Chennai rail network, the Indian Railways on Tuesday approved the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project (68 km) of Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 993 crore.

The section forms part of the important Chennai suburban circular rail network connecting Chennai Beach, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Arakkonam, said the Ministry Of Railways.

The Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project will play a significant role in easing congestion on the busy Chennai suburban rail network while improving punctuality and operational efficiency.

The minister added that the project will strengthen both passenger and freight movement across the corridor, benefiting transportation of key commodities including cement, automobiles, food grains, iron and steel.

ALSO READ: Cabinet Clears India's First Indigenous Semi-High-Speed Rail Corridor In Gujarat

Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project to Ease Congestion

At present, the existing double line section is operating at a high level of capacity utilisation, and traffic is expected to increase further in the coming years, necessitating additional infrastructure augmentation. The doubling work will help reduce detention time of trains, improve punctuality and increase the frequency of suburban services, the government said in a press release.

The route serves several major economic and industrial hubs including Mahindra World City, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Irungattukottai, along with important automobile, cement and manufacturing industries. The proposed Parandur Airport project near Kancheepuram is also located close to the alignment.

The Arakkonam-Chengalpattu Doubling Project aims to modernise rail infrastructure, enhance network capacity and improve operational efficiency across key corridors. The project is expected to strengthen suburban and freight connectivity, support regional industrial growth and provide faster, safer and more reliable transportation services.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Gets New Train To Mumbai After 30 Years; Vande Bharat Overnight Sleeper Soon

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