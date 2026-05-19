Mumbai News: Western Railway Begins Massive Anti-Encroachment Drive In Bandra Garib Nagar — Watch

The Western Railway (WR) on Tuesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Garib Nagar, Bandra (East) as a part of land redevelopment exercise. This drive is being carried out in coordination with the civic administration, police officials, and railway security agencies to ensure that law and order are maintained.

Visuals from the site showed demolition equipment in action, debris clearance under way and a heavy police presence as officials continued to clear structures in the densely populated area.

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Officials said the operation is expected to continue for the next four days. The demolition drive is part of Western Railway's long-delayed plan to add fifth and sixth tracks on the Santacruz–Mumbai Central stretch, aimed at easing suburban congestion and improving overall rail efficiency, as per a report in mid-day.

The land being cleared also holds strategic value for commercial redevelopment. The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has recently auctioned adjoining prime railway land to private developers as part of modernisation efforts.

The Bombay High Court has permitted railway authorities to remove unauthorised structures encroaching on railway land, noting that such settlements and accumulated waste pose risks to railway infrastructure and track safety. However, the court also directed authorities to protect the rights of eligible slum residents identified in official baseline surveys, stating that those eligible for rehabilitation must not be evicted without being provided alternative housing by the state government, the mid-day report stated.

Apart from around 100 legally recognised residents who will be provided rehabilitation, all others are likely to face action.

The reclaimed land will be used to enable 50 new originating trains from Mumbai and to expand Bandra Terminus. It will also facilitate a link between Bandra suburban station and the terminus, allowing for better segregation of suburban train operations

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