Gold, Silver Price Today, May 19: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices remained flat while silver rates in India edged higher amid fresh restrictions on imports of the white metal and weakness in the rupee. Domestic bullion prices remained relatively resilient despite weakness in global markets, analysts told PTI.
The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,59,970 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,77,170 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.
In the international market, spot gold was 0.4% higher at $4,584.50 an ounce as of 7:18 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was up 1.2% at $78.68, reported Bloomberg.
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Gold Price Today
In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,59,680 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,59,470. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,59,410, according to Bullions website.
The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,60,150 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,940 and Rs 1,59,810 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.
Silver Price Today
Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,76,670 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,76,190 per kg, according to Bullions website
Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,77,470 and Rs 2,77,110 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,76,890 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,76,300.
Gold Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold. (24 Karat)(
Mumbai: Rs 1,59,680
Delhi: Rs 1,59,410
Bengaluru: Rs 1,59,810
Chennai: Rs 1,60,150
Hyderabad: Rs 1,59,940
Kolkata: Rs 1,59,470
Silver Rates City-Wise
The following rates are as per 1 kg
Mumbai: Rs 2,76,670
Delhi: Rs 2,76,190
Bengaluru: Rs 2,76,890
Chennai: Rs 2,77,470
Hyderabad: Rs 2,77,110
Kolkata: Rs 2,76,300
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