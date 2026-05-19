Gold, Silver Price Today, May 19: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold prices remained flat while silver rates in India edged higher amid fresh restrictions on imports of the white metal and weakness in the rupee. Domestic bullion prices remained relatively resilient despite weakness in global markets, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Monday is Rs 1,59,970 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,77,170 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold was 0.4% higher at $4,584.50 an ounce as of 7:18 a.m. in Singapore. Silver was up 1.2% at $78.68, reported Bloomberg.

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Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,59,680 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,59,470. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,59,410, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,60,150 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,59,940 and Rs 1,59,810 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,76,670 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,76,190 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,77,470 and Rs 2,77,110 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,76,890 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,76,300.

Gold and Silver Rates

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold. (24 Karat)(

Mumbai: Rs 1,59,680

Delhi: Rs 1,59,410

Bengaluru: Rs 1,59,810

Chennai: Rs 1,60,150

Hyderabad: Rs 1,59,940

Kolkata: Rs 1,59,470

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,76,670

Delhi: Rs 2,76,190

Bengaluru: Rs 2,76,890

Chennai: Rs 2,77,470

Hyderabad: Rs 2,77,110

Kolkata: Rs 2,76,300

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