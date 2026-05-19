FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Announced: Last Dance For Neymar; Vinicius Jr. And Raphinha Make The Cut

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti has named the country's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, confirming the return of Neymar to the national set-up.

The Brazilian star has not appeared for his country since 2023 but is set to make a comeback ahead of what would be his fourth appearance on football's biggest stage.

"He has improved his fitness. He will be an important player in this World Cup,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

The manager also stressed the importance of experience within the squad, pointing to senior figures such as Neymar as key selections for the tournament. "He can still improve his fitness until the first match of the World Cup," Ancelotti said. "He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group; he can create a better environment in this group."

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Now back at Santos FC after a period with Al Hilal, Neymar heads into another World Cup as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals.

The veteran forward has found the net eight times across his previous three World Cup appearances and is hoping to inspire the Seleção to their first triumph since lifting the trophy in 2002.

In contrast, João Pedro was among the headline exclusion from the squad. Despite expectations that the 24-year-old Chelsea striker would secure a maiden World Cup selection, manager Ancelotti chose to back Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Rayan and Igor Thiago in the attacking department.

There were early signs of Neymar's return to the national side shortly before the official squad announcement, when the striker altered his Instagram biography to include Brazil alongside Santos.

The move came after months on the sidelines internationally, with Carlo Ancelotti having left him out of every squad since taking over in May 2025.

Among the standout names in Brazil's 26-player squad are Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha. Emerging talents Endrick and Rayan earned their first World Cup opportunities after impressing enough to move ahead of João Pedro and Antony in the pecking order.

Brazil are set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, before facing Haiti and Scotland in their remaining Group C fixtures.

Brazil's World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Éderson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio)

Alisson (Liverpool), Éderson (Fenerbahce), Weverton (Gremio) Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg)

Alex Sandro, Danilo, Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St. Petersburg) Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo) Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St. Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), Rayan (Bournemouth)

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