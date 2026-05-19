The Boys Season 5 Episode 8: Release Date, Time, Preview, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know About Finale

Fans of the hit superhero drama The Boys are gearing up for an explosive finale as Season 5 heads toward its highly anticipated Episode 8. Starring Karl Urban and Antony Starr, the series has continued to raise the stakes with shocking twists, brutal confrontations, and escalating political chaos. Following the intense events of Episode 7, viewers are eagerly awaiting the final chapter, which is expected to deliver major revelations, high-stakes action, and a dramatic showdown that could change the future of Vought and the Seven forever.

What Happened In The Boys Season 5 Episode 7?

The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 shows Homelander becoming more dangerous than ever as he starts treating himself like a god and even kills President Calhoun after realising he secretly doubts him, leaving Ashley in charge.

At a Vought event, psychics check people's minds to find out who truly supports Homelander, while those who don't are brutally killed. Annie and Mother's Milk try to save people, while Butcher and Hughie escape from Synapse after learning more about Homelander's plans.

At the same time, Butcher, Frenchie, Kimiko, and Sage work on a risky experiment to recreate Soldier Boy's power-removing radiation blast, with Kimiko going through painful uranium exposure to become strong enough to fight Homelander. But when Homelander suddenly arrives, Frenchie sacrifices himself by activating the radiation chamber with Homelander inside.

Sadly, the plan seems to fail, and the episode ends with Frenchie dying in Kimiko's arms while Homelander walks away unharmed.

What To Expect In The Boys Season 5 Episode 8?

After Episode 7's shocking ending, The Boys finale has a lot to wrap up. Homelander is now more powerful than ever, and the final episode may reveal if Butcher's virus can still stop him. Frenchie's death could push Kimiko toward revenge, while Marie Moreau's blood powers may become important in the fight against Homelander.

Annie is expected to regain hope, Hughie may struggle with whether Butcher can still be saved, and cracks are beginning to show inside Homelander's own team with Sage, Ashley, and The Deep all falling apart. Ryan's final decision could also shape the emotional ending of the series.

Along with brutal action and possible major deaths, Episode 8 will need to give satisfying endings to the show's biggest characters.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date And Time

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8, titled 'Blood and Bone' will release on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. The premier goes live across India from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

The Boys Season 5 Episode 8 Runtime

As per multiple media reports, the series finale of The Boys has an official runtime of 1 hour and 5 minutes (65 minutes).

The Boys Season 5: Full Episode Schedule

New episodes are released every Wednesday, leading up to the finale on May 20.

Episode 1 & 2 – April 8 (Out Now)

Episode 3 – April 15 (Out Now)

Episode 4 – April 22 (Out Now)

Episode 5 – April 29 (Out Now)

Episode 6 – May 6 (Out Now)

Episode 7 – May 13 (Out Now)

Episode 8 – May 20 (Finale)

About The Series

Created by Eric Kripke, the show stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr. It is based on the comic series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Final Take

With only one more left, the story is moving towards a big finish. With everyone pushed to their limits, the finale is set to deliver one last brutal and emotional showdown.

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