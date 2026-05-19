Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 19

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.19% at 23,662.5 as of 6:59 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) dipped 0.11% and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) was up 0.58%.

India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended little changed after seeing sharp swings during the trade as gains in Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. were offset by losses in SBI and Tata Steel Ltd. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.03% higher at 23,649.95, while the BSE Sensex closed up 77 points at 75,315.

Intraday, Nifty had risen as much as 0.2% to 23,595.65 and had fallen as much as 1.4% to 23,317. Meanwhile Sensex had risen as much as 0.3% to 75,466.60 and had fallen as much as 74,180.26.

Earnings In Focus

Anthem Biosciences Ltd, ASK Automotive Ltd, Automotive Axles Ltd, BASF India Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Black Buck Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Bluspring Enterprises Ltd, Borosil Ltd, Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, Dredging Corporation of India Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Mankind Pharma Ltd, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd, PI Industries Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, PTC India Ltd, RITES Ltd, Safari Industries India Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd, Trident Ltd, United Foodbrands Ltd, Viyash Scientific Ltd, WPIL Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

Earnings After Market Hours

Astral (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 24.2% at Rs 2,089 crore versus Rs 1,681 crore.

EBITDA up 26.8% at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 302 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.3% versus 18.0%.

Net profit up 18.8% at Rs 213 crore versus Rs 179 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and re-appointed Sandeep Engineer as MD.

GIC Housing (FY26, YoY)

Total income down 1.0% at Rs 1,083 crore versus Rs 1,089 crore.

Net profit down 4.0% at Rs 154 crore versus Rs 160 crore.

Note: Total disbursements were up 29% YoY at Rs 2,299 crore.

Gujarat Narmada (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 7.4% at Rs 2,208 crore versus Rs 2,055 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 482 crore versus Rs 240 crore.

EBITDA margin at 21.8% versus 11.7%.

Net profit up 87.7% at Rs 396 crore versus Rs 211 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 21 per share.

DOMS Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 509 crore.

EBITDA up 14.4% at Rs 101 crore versus Rs 88.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.7% versus 17.3%.

Net profit up 17.1% at Rs 56.7 crore versus Rs 48.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 3.65 per share and reappointed Santosh Raveshia as MD for 5 years.

Triveni Turbine (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 680 crore versus Rs 538 crore.

EBITDA up 6.3% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 120.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.8% versus 22.4%.

Net profit up 8.5% at Rs 102 crore versus Rs 94 crore.

HLE Glascoat (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.4% at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 334 crore.

EBITDA down 17.6% at Rs 42.8 crore versus Rs 52 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.9% versus 15.6%.

Net profit down 33.5% at Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 27.3 crore.

SEAMEC (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 63.8% at Rs 327.1 crore versus Rs 200 crore.

EBITDA up 96.1% at Rs 159.1 crore versus Rs 81.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 48.7% versus 40.7%.

Net profit at Rs 103.5 crore versus Rs 43 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Shivalik Bimetal (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 22.8% at Rs 162.6 crore versus Rs 132.4 crore.

EBITDA up 24.5% at Rs 35.5 crore versus Rs 28.5 crore.

EBITDA margin up 29 bps at 21.8% versus 21.5%.

Net profit up 24.0% at Rs 26.1 crore versus Rs 21 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share. The company deferred the launch of its Pune facility due to pending approvals.

Subros (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.6% at Rs 1,050 crore versus Rs 908 crore.

EBITDA down 0.4% at Rs 92.4 crore versus Rs 92.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.8% versus 10.2%.

Net profit up 6.8% at Rs 49.3 crore versus Rs 46.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 3 per share.

GE Vernova (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 42.0% at Rs 1,637 crore versus Rs 1,153 crore.

EBITDA up 76.4% at Rs 445 crore versus Rs 252 crore.

EBITDA margin at 27.2% versus 21.9%.

Net profit up 88.6% at Rs 352 crore versus Rs 187 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Afcons Infra (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 18.9% at Rs 2,614 crore versus Rs 3,223 crore.

EBITDA down 85.4% at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 294 crore.

EBITDA margin at 1.6% versus 9.1%.

Net loss at Rs 88.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 111 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share, reappointed Srinivasan Paramasivan as MD for 2 years, and approved raising up to Rs 250 crore via NCDs or bonds.

Indraprastha Gas (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 2.3% at Rs 4,163 crore versus Rs 4,068 crore.

EBITDA down 10.6% at Rs 421.1 crore versus Rs 470.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.1% versus 11.6%.

Net profit down 13.5% at Rs 341 crore versus Rs 394 crore.

63 Moons Tech (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue at Rs 133.7 crore versus Rs 26.7 crore.

EBIT loss at Rs 85.1 crore versus a loss of Rs 72.1 crore.

Net profit at Rs 22.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 19.8 crore.

Note: The company recorded a one-time gain of Rs 94.7 crore.

Baazar Style Retail (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 34.9% at Rs 466 crore versus Rs 345 crore.

EBITDA up 21.3% at Rs 48.2 crore versus Rs 39.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.3% versus 11.5%.

Net loss at Rs 25.7 crore versus a loss of Rs 6.4 crore.

Note: The company will allot 15 lakh shares upon the conversion of warrants.

Puravankara (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,502 crore versus Rs 542 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 301.5 crore versus Rs 30.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.1% versus 5.6%.

Net profit at Rs 110 crore versus a loss of Rs 88 crore.

JK Paper (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.2% at Rs 1,966 crore versus Rs 1,677 crore.

EBITDA up 27.1% at Rs 276.5 crore versus Rs 217.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.1% versus 13.0%.

Net profit up 35.8% at Rs 92 crore versus Rs 67.8 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Sun Pharma Advanced (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 1,853.2 crore versus Rs 27.2 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 1,773.2 crore versus a loss of Rs 53.2 crore.

Net profit at Rs 1,763 crore versus a loss of Rs 60.2 crore.

Timken India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.5% at Rs 1,090 crore versus Rs 952 crore.

EBITDA up 12.9% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 214 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.2% versus 22.5%.

Net profit down 16.8% at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 190 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share and approved a merger scheme for the company and its arm, Timken GGB Tech.

Indian Oil (Q4, QoQ)

Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 2.07 lakh crore versus Rs 2.04 lakh crore.

EBITDA down 0.5% at Rs 20,716 crore versus Rs 20,824 crore.

EBITDA margin down 22 bps at 9.96% versus 10.18%.

Net profit down 6.2% at Rs 11,378 crore versus Rs 12,126 crore.

Ajax Engineering (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 0.3% at Rs 758 crore versus Rs 756 crore.

EBITDA up 1.5% at Rs 114.7 crore versus Rs 113.1 crore.

EBITDA margin up 18 bps at 15.14% versus 14.95%.

Net profit up 4.4% at Rs 95 crore versus Rs 91 crore.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 19: Nifty Support Slips To 23,300 As Volatility Spikes, Crude Sees Uptick | Check Key Levels

Stocks In News

Deccan Gold: The company has discovered Nickel and Copper at its Chattisgarh unit after completing 1,200m of core drilling across 7 holes. Low-impact exploration activities will continue at the site.

Rishabh Instruments: The company has redesignated its Whole-Time Director, Dineshkumar Musalekar, as the new Managing Director.

Vascon Engineers: The infrastructure firm has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 132 crore from Reliance Industries.

Eicher Motors: The automaker has received government approval for a 216-acre land parcel in Andhra Pradesh. The company will invest Rs 2,500 crore to acquire the land for major capacity expansion.

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle manufacturer's board will meet on May 28 to mull fundraising via Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Narayana Hrudayalaya: The hospital chain's board will meet on May 22 to consider raising funds through debt instruments.

Varroc Engineering: The auto components maker's board is scheduled to meet on May 27 to discuss fundraising via NCDs.

ICRA: The rating agency announced that its subsidiary has recommended a massive dividend of Rs 54 per share.

HDFC Life: The life insurer has received shareholder approval to issue 1.5 crore shares to HDFC Bank on a preferential basis.

AVG Logistics: The company's board has approved a rights issue of 36.5 lakh shares to raise Rs 52.9 crore. The issue will be in an 8:33 ratio, with May 21 fixed as the record date.

Interarch Building: The company issued a clarification stating that its board has not approved any share buyback proposal, directly refuting a news report regarding a Rs 10 crore buyback.

Bajaj Auto: The company's subsidiary, Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, has fully repaid its outstanding dues worth €80 million to JP Morgan Chase Bank and DBS Bank.

LIC: The life insurance giant has officially received shareholder approval for the issuance of bonus shares.

Vikran Engineering: The company has acquired a 49% stake in NOPL Solar Projects for a consideration of Rs 4.9 crore.

Mastek: The IT firm has appointed Amit Gajwani as its new Chief Operating Officer, following the resignation of Prameela Kalive from the role.

Indraprastha Gas: The company has appointed Manjeet Singh Gulati as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 21, replacing Sanjay Kumar.

Bharat Coking Coal: The Jharkhand High Court has dismissed the company's Criminal Miscellaneous Petition. The company stated it will raise the grounds before the appropriate court or authority.

Chemplast Sanmar: The specialty chemicals maker has commenced the commercial production of R32 Refrigerant Gas at its Mettur facility.

Lux Industries: The apparel maker has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary named Lux Global in West Bengal.

Waaree Renewable Tech: The company has signed a turnkey agreement with its arm for EPC works to develop a massive 350 MW / 1400 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

HDFC AMC: An anonymous source claimed access to some of the asset manager's IT infrastructure. The company has activated necessary containment protocols and stated it does not foresee any material impact on operations.

JSW Energy: The company divested 2.5 crore shares via a bulk deal for Rs 3,150 crore. Following this transaction, JSW Steel's balance holding in the company stands at 4.5 crore shares.

IIFL Capital: FIH Mauritius Investments and HWIC Asia Fund have jointly initiated an open offer to acquire 10 crore shares (a 26% stake) of the company. ICICI Securities will act as the manager for the offer.

Zee Media Corp: The media company will issue up to 14 crore warrants worth Rs 199 crore at an issue price of Rs 8.50 per warrant.

Sudarshan Pharma: The pharmaceutical company has preponed its board meeting to May 21.

Lupin: The drugmaker has received tentative approval from the US FDA for its Revefenacin Inhalation Solution, which is indicated for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

BLS E-Services: The company has signed a pact for the acquisition of Atyati Tech, increasing the total purchase amount to Rs 157 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The conglomerate has executed a settlement agreement with the US Treasury Department's OFAC, agreeing to pay a settlement amount of $275 million without admitting to any allegations. The penalty was reduced from the statutory maximum of $384 million due to the company's cooperation and remedial steps.

SBI Life: The life insurance company has elevated Dorababu Daparti, who currently serves as Deputy CEO, to the position of Managing Director & CEO.

HeidelbergCement: The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has granted consent for the company to set up a new cement blending unit in Khandwa.

Bulk & Block Deals

JSW Steel: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 1.50 crore shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 1 crore & JSW Energy sold 2.50 crore shares at Rs. 1260 per share.

EFC: Priya Singh Aggarwal bought 1 lk shares at Rs. 14.74 per share, Ragaswaroopa Technologies bought 1.19 lk shares at Rs. 15.05 per share, Sageone Flagship Growth 2 Fund sold 1.47 lakh shares at Rs. 15.08 per share & Forbes EMF sold 89k shares at Rs. 15 per share.

Insider trades

Stylam Industries: Aica Kogyo Company, promoter, acquired 9.23 lakh shares.

Paisalo Digital: Santanu Agarwal, promoter group, Sunil Purushottanm Agarwal, promoter, Pri Caf, promoter group, Pro Fitcch, promoter group, Equilibrated Venture Cflow, promoter, bought 2.75 lakh shares each (13.75 lakh total shares).

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Sakar Healthcare

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Apcotex Industries, BF Utilities, Embassy Developments, Godrej Industries, Garware Hi Tech Films, JTL Industries, Stallion India Fluorochemicals, Tejas Networks, Universal Cables, Vindhya Telelinks, V-March India, Walchandnagar Industries

Price Band

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Gallantt Ispat, Ideaforge Technology, Media Matrix Worldwide, Quality Power Electrical Equipments

Price Band change from 20% to 5%: BN Agrochem, Valor Estate, Jai Balaji Industries, KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration, Baazar Style Retail

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Sakar Healthcare

F&O Cues

Nifty May futures is down 0.06% to 23,659.00 at a discount of 9 points.

Nifty Options 19th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,000.

Currency Check

The Indian Rupee's weakness continued for another session on Monday as it slumped 39 paise to close at an all-time low of 96.35 against the US dollar. Intraday, the currency hit a fresh low of 96.39.



Securities in ban period: SAIL, KAYNES

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