Norway Honours PM Modi With Highest Civilian Honour; Oslo Visit Yields 12 Key Outcomes — Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received Norway's highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, marking his 32nd international award.

The award is Norway's highest honour bestowed on foreign Heads of Government, and is conferred in recognition of the outstanding service in the interest of Norway and humankind.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude, stating that the award reflects a shared commitment to global progress.

"Honored to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honor is dedicated to the people of India and is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress," Modi said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: EU Pushes For India Investment Pact Along Landmark Trade Deal

During Modi's historic Norway visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 43 years, both countries also endorsed 12 key bilateral agreements to strengthen strategic, economic, and green partnerships.

The list of the 12 substantive outcomes:

Elevation to Green Strategic Partnership: The adoption of a Joint Statement that officially upgrades bilateral ties between India and Norway to a Green Strategic Partnership. Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI): Norway has formally joined the IPOI, expanding geopolitical and environmental alignment in the Indo-Pacific region. Nor Shipping 2027 Participation: India has committed to establishing a dedicated "India Pavilion" at the upcoming Nor Shipping 2027 event. Outer Space Cooperation: The signing of an agreement for peaceful cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space. Digital Development Partnership: The official launch of the India-Norway Digital Development Partnership to enhance technological synergy. Health Collaboration: A new pact designed to expand bilateral cooperation and joint initiatives in the healthcare field. Tunnel and Infrastructure Expertise: A specialized consultancy agreement leveraging Norwegian expertise for tunnel construction, slope stability, and capacity building. Technology Cooperation Framework: A broad agreement to promote technology cooperation across clean energy, climate action, healthcare, and the blue economy. "Green Shift" Tech Initiative: An agreement on Science, Technology, and Innovation Cooperation specifically dedicated to driving the "Green Shift." CSIR and SINTEF Collaboration: A partnership between India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Norway's Stiftelsen SINTEF focused on sustainable development. Ocean Energy Program: A project-specific implementation agreement to collaborate on advanced, deep-water renewable ocean energy solutions. Geophysical Research Partnership: A scientific and business collaboration between CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) and Emerald Geomodeling AS to deliver innovative geoscientific solutions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.