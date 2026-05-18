Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea Shares In Focus After Fresh Funding From Aditya Birla Group

This comes on the back of Vodafone Idea fourth quarter earnings, where a one-time accounting gain due to AGR re-assessment saw its profit skyrocket to over Rs 50,000 crore.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Vodafone Idea Shares In Focus After Fresh Funding From Aditya Birla Group
Photo generated by AI
  • Vodafone Idea to receive $500 million equity infusion from Aditya Birla Group
  • Aditya Birla Group to subscribe to 430 crore warrants at Rs 11 each on preferential basis
  • Warrants are fully convertible into equity shares, approved by Vodafone Idea board
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Shares of Vodafone Idea are in focus heading into trade on Monday after a fresh funding from Aditya Birla Group, in an attempt to stabilise the debt-laden telecom operator's financial position.

The fundraise was announced this past weekend, with Aditya Birla Group committing an equity infusion of $500 million or Rs 4,730 crore into Vodafone Idea via the issuance of warrants, as per the filing.

Vodafone Idea said that the board approved issuance of fully convertible warrants of Rs. 4,730 crore ($500 million) to an Aditya Birla Group (promoter) entity on preferential basis; each warrant is convertible into one fully paid-up equity share.

The telecom firm will avail the issuance of upto 430 crore warrants for each equity share through the Aditya Birla Group arm Suryaja Investments Pte. Ltd., Singapore. This will be undertaken at an issue price of Rs 11 per warrant, aggregating up to Rs 4,730 Crore on a preferential basis.

This comes on the back of Vodafone Idea fourth quarter earnings, where a one-time accounting gain due to AGR re-assessment saw its profit skyrocket to over Rs 50,000 crore, compared to the loss of Rs 5,286 crore in the same period last year.

Vodafone Idea FY26 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Net Profit Of Rs. 51,970 crore Vs Loss Of Rs. 5,286 crore
  • Revenue Up 0.1% At Rs. 11,332 crore Vs Rs. 11,323 crore
  • Ebitda Up 1.5% At Rs. 4,889 crore Vs Rs. 4,817 crore
  • Ebitda Margin At 43.1% Vs 42.5% QoQ

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea Fundraising: Aditya Birla Group Commits $500M Infusion

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Falls Near 23,400, Sensex Slumps 700 Points; Tata Steel, Power Grid Falls Over 3%

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Falls Near 23,400, Sensex Slumps 700 Points; Tata Steel, Power Grid Falls Over 3%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source