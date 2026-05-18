'Unacceptable, Deeply Concerned': India's First Reaction As UAE's Barakah Nuclear Facility 'Hit With Drone'

India's External Affairs Ministry on Monday, May 18 condemned a drone strike targeted the United Arab Emirates Barakah nuclear power plant on Sunday.

The Ministry called the attack unacceptable and urged for dialogue and dilpomacy.

The MEA, in a statement said, "India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy."

On Sunday, a drone strike targeted the sole nuclear power plant of UAE, Barakah nuclear power plant, sparking a fire on its perimeter. No reports of injuries or radiological release have emerged so far, but the attack raised the risk of renewed tensions as the Iran ceasefire remains fragile.

Calling the incident, an “unprovoked terrorist attack", the UAE did not blame anyone, while no one claimed responsibility. However, UAE recently accused Iran of launching drone and missile attacks as tensions have risen over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy waterway gripped by Iran, which is under a US naval blockade, PTI reported.

The Emirates reportedly hosted air defences and personnel from Israel, which sparked the war by attacking Iran with the US on February 28. US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, reports said.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them,” Trump posted on social media shortly after the call.

Notably, Barakah plant can provide a quarter of the UAE's energy, built with the help of South Korea and started operations in 2020. It is the only nuclear power plant in the Arab world and can provide a quarter of the energy needs in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms.

The UAE's nuclear regulator said on X the fire didn't affect plant safety and “all units are operating as normal.” Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, later said he spoke by phone with his South Korean counterpart.

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