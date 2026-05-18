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Good News For Job Seekers! West Bengal Raises Age Limit For Government Jobs — Check New Rules

West Bengal government raises upper age limit for government job recruitment effective May 11, 2026, increasing limits for Group A, B, C, and D posts under amended 1981 rules.

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Good News For Job Seekers! West Bengal Raises Age Limit For Government Jobs — Check New Rules
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The West Bengal government on Saturday has raised the upper age limit for recruitment to government jobs across several categories, according to a notification amending the West Bengal Services (Raising of Age-limit) Rules, 1981. The changes have been made by the Governor under the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India. The revised rules have come into effect from May 11, 2026.

Under the amendment, the upper age limit for recruitment to Group A posts has been increased to 41 years. However, if the existing upper age limit for any Group A post or service is already above 41 years, that higher limit will remain unchanged.

For Group B posts, the upper age limit has been raised to 44 years. For Group C and Group D posts, applicants will now be eligible up to the age of 45 years.

The notification further states, "Provided further that where recruitment to any post or service is made in accordance with the provisions of the West Bengal Regulation of Recruitment in State Statutory Bodies, Government Companies and Local Authorities Act, 1999 (West Ben. Act XIV of 1999), and the rules or notifications issued thereunder, otherwise than through the Public Service Commission, West Bengal, the upper age-limit for such recruitment shall be 45 years."

ALSO READ: 50-Year-Old Urban Land Law May Finally Be Scrapped: BJP's Move To Trigger Big Leap For Bengal

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