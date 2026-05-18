Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Defence Stocks In The Red With Cochin Shipyard, HAL, Bharat Dynamics Dragging — Here's Why

Cochin Shipyard led the decline, falling 7.24% to a current price of Rs 1,479. HAL slipped 4.44% to Rs 4,191.5, while Bharat Dynamics dropped 3.81% to Rs 1,274.9.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Defence Stocks In The Red With Cochin Shipyard, HAL, Bharat Dynamics Dragging — Here's Why
  • Defence stocks faced sharp declines with Cochin Shipyard down 7.24 percent
  • HAL shares dropped 4.44 percent to Rs 4,191.5 amid broader sector weakness
  • Cochin Shipyard Q4 profit fell 31.7 percent to Rs 175 crore due to lower revenue
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Defence stocks came under sharp selling pressure, with several frontline names posting steep declines.

Cochin Shipyard led the decline, falling 7.24% to a current price of Rs 1,479. HAL slipped 4.44% to Rs 4,191.5, while Bharat Dynamics dropped 3.81% to Rs 1,274.9. Mazagon Dock declined 3.70% to Rs 2,389.9, and Paras Defence fell 3.44% to Rs 727.45. BEL was relatively less impacted but still traded 1.81% lower at Rs 416. 

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Cochin Shipyard announced its fourth quarter earnings on Friday, reporting a significant decline. Consolidated net profit plunged 31.7% to Rs 175 crore in the January-March period, compared to Rs 256 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Slump in revenue contributed to the decline. Revenue from operations of the PSU shipmaker fell 15.6% to Rs 1,484 crore. 

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., on the other hand, said it expects to begin deliveries of Tejas Mk1A fighter aircraft to the Indian Air Force by August or September after delays linked to engine supplies and ongoing testing work slowed the programme's rollout. The company said it has received six engines from GE Aerospace so far and expects more supplies during the current financial year, raising hopes that deliveries of the fighter jet programme could begin after repeated timeline revisions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Building Trust, Judicial Reform: Twin Imperatives Of Aspirational India

Building Trust, Judicial Reform: Twin Imperatives Of Aspirational India

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source