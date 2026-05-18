‘Hope’ Receives 6-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes After Explosive Premiere

Sci-fi creature thriller 'Hope' received a six-minute standing ovation following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday night.

The high-octane film marks South Korean director Na Hong-jin's return to filmmaking after his 2016 horror hit 'The Wailing.' Audience members applauded and cheered, delivering what was described as one of the most enthusiastic responses of the festival so far. The director himself acknowledged the crowd's endurance for his two-hour-and-forty-minute epic, expressing gratitude after the screening.

'Hope' - A Horror Thriller

The story unravels in a remote village called Hope Harbour, located near the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea. The film begins with reports from locals of a tiger sighting that quickly spirals into chaos with the revelation of an alien entity. Blending gritty survival horror, action sequences, and sci-fi themes, the film delivers a mix of bloody set pieces and large-scale destruction.

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At least three standout action set-pieces drew thunderous applause and loud cheers from the audience at the premiere.

Star Cast

The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon from Squid Game in lead Korean roles. Hollywood stars Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton feature in the international cast, with several actors appearing in strikingly transformed looks.

Na Hong-jin first came to Cannes in 2008 with 'The Chaser', which screened outside the competition section. He returned in 2011 with 'The Yellow Sea' in the Un Certain Regard category, and came back once more in 2016 with 'Goksung' ('The Wailing'), again outside the main competition.

Among the cast, Fassbender made his debut at the festival in 2008 with his breakthrough film 'Hunger'. In contrast, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, and Cameron Britton are making their first appearance in the festival's official selection with 'Hope'.

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Strong Distribution

Even before its premiere, 'Hope' had generated significant buzz. Neon secured North American and English-language rights, while Mubi acquired distribution for several key territories, including Latin America, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Turkey, and Austria. The combination of Na's proven genre with previous hits like 'The Wailing', and its recent response from the audience makes the film a potential commercial success with strong appeal.

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