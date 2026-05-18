Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya And Trisha's Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's film 'Karuppu' has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide in just three days. The film opened with a strong response and registered a solid performance on its opening weekend.

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 3

As per reports from Sacnilk, on Day 3, the film collected Rs 28.35 crore across 6,843 shows. These figures reflect a 17.4% growth from the previous day's (Day 2) net collection of Rs 24.15 crore.

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The total India gross collections are now valued at Rs 78.75 crore, and the total India net at Rs 68 crore. The film minted Rs 13 crore from overseas markets on Day 3, bringing its overseas gross to Rs 42 crore and pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 120.75 crore.

Language-Wise Breakdown

Tamil : The Tamil version collected Rs 24.2 crore from 5,048 shows. The occupancy stood strong at 73%.

: The Tamil version collected Rs 24.2 crore from 5,048 shows. The occupancy stood strong at 73%. Telugu: The Telugu version collected Rs 4.15 crore from 1,795 shows and reported an occupancy of 40%.

Day 3 Occupancy

Tamil : The Tamil version led with 73.88%. The morning shows saw 58.77%, while the afternoon shows surged to a solid 80.77%. The evening shows further jumped to 81.15%, with the night shows closing at 74.85% occupancy rate.

: The Tamil version led with 73.88%. The morning shows saw 58.77%, while the afternoon shows surged to a solid 80.77%. The evening shows further jumped to 81.15%, with the night shows closing at 74.85% occupancy rate. Telugu: The film recorded an overall occupancy of 42.89%. While the morning shows recorded 24.09%, the afternoons rose to 44.73%. The evening and night shows reported 41.91% and 43.55%, respectively.

Region-Wise Breakdown

Tamil : Chennai led the number of screens with 860 shows at a strong 92% occupancy. Trichy, with 80 shows recorded the highest occupancy of Day 3 at 92.8%. Coimbatore, with 296 shows, also reported a solid 91.5% occupancy. Several other regions like Madurai, Kochi, Salem, and others, saw occupancies over 70%.

: Chennai led the number of screens with 860 shows at a strong 92% occupancy. Trichy, with 80 shows recorded the highest occupancy of Day 3 at 92.8%. Coimbatore, with 296 shows, also reported a solid 91.5% occupancy. Several other regions like Madurai, Kochi, Salem, and others, saw occupancies over 70%. Telugu: Hyderabad led the number of screens with 378 shows at 50.3% occupancy, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam (112 shows, 50.5%) and Vijayawada (97 shows, 41.5%). Guntur recorded the highest occupancy for the Telugu version at 63.5% from 34 shows.

Box Office Performance

The film opened with strong figures of Rs 15.5 crore net on Day 1. Driven by a strong performance in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil version raked in Rs 13.1 crore on Day 1, with a solid occupancy of 54%.

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The opening weekend recorded strong collections and healthy occupancy rates. On Day 2 (Saturday), the film collected Rs 24.15 crore from 6,288 shows at an occupancy of 56.8% while Day 3 (Sunday) collected Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows.

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