Zydus Wellness Q4 Results: Net Profit Dips 5.8% To Rs 162 Crore, Revenue Up 63%; Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

Zydus Wellness announced fourth quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Monday, May 18, reporting a 5.8% drop in net profit at Rs 162 crore. In the same quarter previous year, net profit stood at Rs 172 crore.

The consumer goods company's revenue surged 62.7% to Rs 1,485 crore in the January to March quarter against Rs 913 crore posted in the corresponding period last year. In terms of operations, EBITDA rose 42.5% to Rs 270 crore from Rs 189 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 18.2% in the quarter under review against 20.7% posted in the previous January to March quarter.

Notably, tax expense soared significantly at Rs 15.3 crore against Rs 1.5 crore in Q4FY25.

While Zydus Wellness revenue exceeded Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,426.73 crore and profit missed the expecatation of Rs 184.05 crore. EBITDA and its margin also missed estimates of Rs 279.24 crore and 19.6% respectively.

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Zydus Wellness Dividend

In addition to quarterly results, Zydus Wellness declared a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per share.

"The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended Final Dividend of Rs 1.20/- (@ 60%) per equity share of ₹ 2/- each, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2026," the exchange filing read.

The record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend is Friday, July 17, 2026.

The company in another exchange filing said, "the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, July 17, 2026, to determine the list of members entitled to receive the Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2026, recommended by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of the same by the members at the ensuing AGM."

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