US-Iran War News Live Updates: Clock Is Ticking For Iran, Trump Says; Iran 'Fully Ready' To Any Renewed Attack

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated sharply as US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning that “the clock is ticking” for Tehran, while Iranian officials signalled they are fully prepared to respond to any renewed military action. US President Donald Trump warned that time was running out for Iran to agree to Washington's terms, amid stalled peace negotiations and a fragile ceasefire.
Reports suggest Trump has been consulting with his national security team and allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potential next steps, including possible military options if talks fail.
Iran responded defiantly, saying its armed forces are fully prepared to confront any new attacks by the US or its allies, Iranian News Agency reported. A senior Iranian Defence Ministry spokesperson said the country's forces are “fully prepared to confront any new potential attack,” reflecting a hardened stance amid rising threats
Iran War Live Updates: US Secures China Pledge on Iran
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Trump secured a commitment from China not to provide material support to Iran. In an ABC News interview, Greer said the US didn’t ask China to act on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. China has an interest in reopening the strait but doesn’t want direct involvement.
Iran War Live Updates: Pakistan's Naqvi Holds High-Level Talk With Pezeshkian
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held high-level talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, focusing on regional security, recent hostilities, and efforts to consolidate a fragile ceasefire, according to media reports. Naqvi landed in Iran on Saturday on an unscheduled trip apparently to make efforts for a negotiated solution of the conflict with the US.
The Express Tribune reported quoting Iran’s state-news agency that Naqvi on Sunday held high-level talks with Pezeshkian in Tehran.