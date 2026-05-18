US-Iran War News Live Updates: Clock Is Ticking For Iran, Trump Says; Iran 'Fully Ready' To Any Renewed Attack

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated sharply as US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning that “the clock is ticking” for Tehran, while Iranian officials signalled they are fully prepared to respond to any renewed military action. US President Donald Trump warned that time was running out for Iran to agree to Washington's terms, amid stalled peace negotiations and a fragile ceasefire.

Reports suggest Trump has been consulting with his national security team and allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on potential next steps, including possible military options if talks fail.

Iran responded defiantly, saying its armed forces are fully prepared to confront any new attacks by the US or its allies, Iranian News Agency reported. A senior Iranian Defence Ministry spokesperson said the country's forces are “fully prepared to confront any new potential attack,” reflecting a hardened stance amid rising threats