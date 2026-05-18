Strategic Partnership, 'SITAC': PM Modi's Sweden Visit Yields 6 Outcomes — What It Means For India?

India and Sweden officially elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pivotal visit. This renewed alliance is anchored by six new initiatives targeting critical sectors, including trade, technology, innovation, and sustainability.

As PM Modi concluded the Sweden leg of his five-nation tour on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the new partnership would strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, economic resilience, and green development.

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The two sides also adopted a Joint Statement and Joint Action Plan for 2026-2030, outlining collaboration in strategic dialogue, next-generation economic partnership, trusted connectivity, and sustainable development.

A major highlight of the visit was the launch of the India-Sweden Joint Innovation Partnership 2.0, which aims to expand cooperation in AI, 6G, quantum computing, critical minerals, sustainable mining, life sciences, and space technology. The initiative also proposes the creation of a virtual India-Sweden Joint Science and Technology Centre.

The countries also announced the India-Sweden Technology and Artificial Intelligence Corridor (SITAC), designed to deepen partnerships in AI, digital transformation, startups, and advanced research. The corridor aligns with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and supports the government's ‘Make in India' initiative.

Both nations further agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade and investment within the next five years. The roadmap includes improving trade facilitation, promoting intellectual property cooperation, and creating new opportunities for industries and businesses.

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In addition, India and Sweden launched an SME and Startup Platform to encourage entrepreneurship and youth employment. A new ‘Tagore-Sweden' lecture series titled “Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi” was also announced to strengthen cultural and intellectual ties.

During the visit, Modi, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen jointly addressed the European Roundtable for Industry forum.

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