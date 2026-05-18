Bihar: Fire Breaks Out On Sasaram-Patna Passenger Train Due To Suspected Short Circuit | Watch

A passenger train headed for Patna caught fire at Bihar's Sasaram railway station on Monday at 6 a.m. due to suspected short-circuit, according to a report in NDTV. Thick smoke was seen billowing from one of the coaches as railway personnel rushed to douse the flames.

Visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke rising into the sky from the detached rake, while the fire also spread to nearby trees along the railway tracks.

The affected coach belonged to the Sasaram-Patna fast passenger train and caught fire while stationed at platform number six shortly before departure. No casualties were reported, though the incident sparked panic among passengers present on the platform.

The incident comes a day after a major fire broke out in an air-conditioned coach of a Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday. A fire broke out on a Rajdhani Express train heading from Thiruvananthapuram to New Delhi in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Sunday morning, damaging two coaches and affecting traffic on the Mumbai-Delhi route for several hours.

While no casualties were reported in the fire, a van carrying repair and other equipment to the site later overturned in the district, injuring five railway staffers. The coach, carrying as many as 68 passengers, was evacuated within 15 minutes, and there were no casualties. Railway authorities immediately switched off the overhead electric supply, and the fire was doused. The affected coach was later detached from the rake, and the train headed for its onward journey at around 9.45 a.m.

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