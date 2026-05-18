Caught On Camera: US Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air At Idaho Air Show, Crash Video Goes Viral

An air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in south-western Idaho was cancelled on Sunday after two US Navy jets collided midair during an aerial demonstration, forcing all four crew members to eject safely, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 12:10 p.m. local time during the second day of the Gunfighter Skies Air Show, a free public event featuring aerial displays including performances by the US Air Force Thunderbirds.

Watch video here

Mountain Home Air Force Base confirmed that the aircraft involved were two EA-18G Growlers assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 based at Whidbey Island, Washington. The jets reportedly collided while carrying out a demonstration roughly two miles north-west of the base.

"All four of the air crew successfully ejected and they are being evaluated by medical personnel. First responders are on the scene," the base said in a statement, as per a report in USA Today. Authorities added that an investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

ALSO READ: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Probe: Fadnavis Writes To Amit Shah After Rohit Pawar Raises Questions

Witness footage shared on social media appeared to show the two aircraft colliding before spiralling towards the ground and erupting in flames, sending thick black smoke into the sky. Separate videos showed four parachutes descending after the collision.

According to the Idaho Statesman, an announcer at the event told spectators, "We had four good parachutes. The crews were able to eject."

Emergency crews quickly responded to the crash site, while police later confirmed that the remainder of the air show had been cancelled. The Mountain Home Police Department urged members of the public not to travel to the base following the incident.

Shortly before 3 p.m. local time, the air base announced that the scene had been secured and attendees were permitted to leave the area. The crash occurred amid strong winds across parts of south-west Idaho. The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory warning of gusts of up to 29 mph and possible blowing dust reducing visibility.

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show, hosted by the 366th Fighter Wing, was the first event of its kind at the base in eight years.

ALSO READ: Pune News: Training Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati | Watch Video

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.