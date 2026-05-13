Pune News: Training Aircraft Crashes Near Baramati | Watch Video

A training aircraft crashed near Baramati airport in Pune district on Wednesday, Pune Rural Police said, as reported by ANI. The incident occurred at 8.50 am, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI. According to reports, local authorities and emergency services have rushed to the site to manage the situation.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, and the trainee pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, escaped safely following the incident near Gojubavi village adjacent to the Baramati airstrip area, officials told news agency PTI. The aircraft belonged to the Redbird Flight Training Academy, they said.

"As per preliminary information received from eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit a light pole before it struck the ground," he said.

Police rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. "Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added. Aircraft from the same company have previously also been involved in accidents in the district.

On January 28, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district. The 16-year-old aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed while attempting a second landing approach at the airport, an uncontrolled airfield where traffic information is typically provided by instructors and pilots from local flying training organisations.

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