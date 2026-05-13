Iran Foreign Minister Says ‘Lack of Faith, Dishonesty by US’ Biggest Barrier to Ending Conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticised the United States, saying Washington's "lack of good faith and dishonesty” remain major obstacles to ending the ongoing conflict in the region. According to Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, Araghchi slammed the United States' current diplomatic stance, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, and said military aggression had worsened the regional crisis at a high-level meeting in Tehran with Norway's deputy foreign minister.

Key Obstacles to Peace

“The lack of good faith and dishonesty of the United States is the most significant obstacle to a definitive end to the war,” Araghchi said, while describing Washington's approach as "arrogant" and characterised by "threatening and provocative rhetoric." According to reports from Iranian state media, the foreign minister emphasised the absence of genuine intention from the American side has made reaching a definitive peace agreement nearly impossible.

ALSO READ: 'Will Do Whatever Necessary': Trump Signals Flexibility On Russian Oil Waiver

In a strongly worded post on X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated, “What has been unleashed upon our peace-loving nation is not just another conflict. On one side stand those who delight in violating every law of war and basic human decency- those who murder for sport, who slaughter children to torment their families, who fire the newest missiles at women's sports halls simply to test their destructive power. This is a war between those who boast of torpedoing unarmed vessels 'for more fun,' and those who go to extraordinary lengths to protect innocent lives,” Baqaei said.

Araghchi's comments come amid continuing diplomatic efforts and stalled negotiations between Tehran and Washington over a possible ceasefire and Middle East peace framework. Iran has repeatedly said it will only consider further talks if the US eases sanctions, ends military pressure, and addresses Tehran's demands regarding regional security and maritime restrictions.

Recent reports suggest both countries remain far apart on key issues, including Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief, and control over the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump has reportedly dismissed some Iranian proposals, while Tehran has accused Washington of shifting demands during negotiations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.