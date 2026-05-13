'Will Do Whatever Necessary': Trump Signals Flexibility On Russian Oil Waiver

Amid rising crude oil prices and weak global markets, Donald Trump on Wednesday signalled flexibility on extending the waiver for sanctioned Russian oil, saying the US would “do whatever is necessary” to stabilise the situation.

The United States has extended a waiver from sanctions till May 16 to allow countries to buy petroleum products from Russia, days after it ruled out renewal of the special measure.

Responding to a question from ANI on whether Washington would continue allowing waivers for Russian oil, Trump said "We are going to whatever is necessary, including this war over will not be long. You're going to see oil prices drop, and you're going to see a stock market, which is already at the highest point in history.

Further stating that several oil tankers were waiting to move through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump added, "As soon as they come out, we're to have a gush of oil, and you're to have inflation that goes way down."

Speaking about peace deal with Iran, Trump said that the US is only making a good deal.

"We are going to see what happens. We are only making a good deal. Their military is gone and wiped out... It will be very good for the American people, and I think actually very good for the Iranian people."

Speaking about his red line for peace proposal, Trump boosted about 'beating' Iran's military and said that he will be thinking about it on the flight, and for the next little while.

"The blockade is very effective... One way or the other, it's going to work out very well... Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They will not have a nuclear weapon. They know that. They've agreed to that... We don't play games. They're not going to have a nuclear weapon.

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