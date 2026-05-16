FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Belgium's Golden Generation Deliver One Last Deep Run? — Full Squad, Key Records, History And Fixtures

Head coach Rudi Garcia announced Belgium's 26-man squad on Friday, May 15, combining experienced figures from the nation's celebrated “Golden Generation” with a younger crop expected to define the next cycle of Belgian football. The tournament in North America could represent the final World Cup appearance for several long-serving stars, including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium qualified unbeaten from UEFA Group J, recording five wins and three draws in their eight games. Garcia, appointed in January 2025, has prioritised balance within the squad, retaining experienced internationals while integrating emerging talents such as Jérémy Doku, Zeno Debast and Amadou Onana.

Romelu Lukaku enters the tournament as Belgium's all-time leading scorer with 89 international goals. The striker is also level with Marc Wilmots for the most goals scored by a Belgian player in FIFA World Cup history, with five, needing just one more goal to claim the record outright.

Despite Belgium entering a new phase, Lukaku's Napoli teammate, Kevin De Bruyne, remains the creative focal point of the team. The midfielder's ability to control tempo and create chances will likely determine Belgium's effectiveness against elite opposition.

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Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku is expected to play a larger attacking role this time around. His pace and direct running provide Belgium with a different dimension compared to previous tournaments.

Belgium's FIFA World Cup History

The 2026 edition marks Belgium's 15th FIFA World Cup appearance and their fourth consecutive qualification for the tournament.

Belgium's best campaign came in 2018, when Roberto Martinez guided the side to a third-place finish in Russia after defeating England in the playoff match. That squad, widely regarded as the peak of Belgium's “Golden Generation”, featured Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany, Courtois, De Bruyne and Lukaku.

Prior to 2018, Belgium's best finish came at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where they ended fourth after reaching the semi-finals.

However, Belgium struggled at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, exiting during the group stage after finishing behind Morocco and Croatia.

Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad

Goalkeepers:

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Senne Lammens (Manchester United), Mike Penders (RC Strasbourg Alsace/Chelsea)

Defenders:

Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Sporting CP), Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton & Hove Albion), Koni De Winter (AC Milan), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Thomas Meunier (LOSC Lille), Nathan Ngoy (LOSC Lille), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne (SSC Napoli), Amadou Onana (Aston Villa), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Girona)

Forwards:

Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jérémy Doku (Manchester City), Matias Fernandez-Pardo (LOSC Lille), Romelu Lukaku (SSC Napoli), Dodi Lukébakio (SL Benfica), Diego Moreira (RC Strasbourg Alsace), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G Fixtures

June 15, 2026: Belgium vs Egypt - Lumen Field, Seattle, USA

June 21, 2026: Belgium vs IR Iran - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, USA

June 26, 2026: New Zealand vs Belgium - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

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