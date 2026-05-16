'If It Continues To Harbour Terrorists...': Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi's Stern Message To Pakistan

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a sharp and unambiguous warning to Pakistan on Saturday.

"If Pakistan continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography and history or not," he said.

The Army Cheif made the comment at an interactive session hosted by 'Uniform Unveiled' at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, when he was asked about how the Indian Army will respond if circumstances that led to Operation Sindoor last year comes up again.

General Dwivedi delivered what is being seen as one of the most direct public warnings from a serving Indian Army chief.

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The remark carries significant weight given the current state of India-Pakistan relations, which have remained severely strained following a string of cross-border terror incidents, including Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor'.

The Pahalgam terror attack last year, which claimed the lives of several civilians, further deepened the crisis and triggered a strong military and diplomatic response from New Delhi, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of the Wagah-Attari border crossing.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

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