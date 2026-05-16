Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Vodafone Idea, Delhivery, Others To Report March Quarter Results

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Vodafone Idea, KEC International, Delhivery, Atul Auto, Uno Minda, Latent View Analytics, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. and others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Saturday, May 16, 2026.