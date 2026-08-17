OnePlus, Oppo Hike Smartphone Prices In India By Up To Rs 5,000

OnePlus has increased prices of several models, with hikes ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.The OnePlus Nord 6 (12GB+256GB) is now priced at Rs 52,999, up from Rs 50,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant has increased to Rs 46,999 from Rs 44,999. The Nord CE6 (8GB+256GB)now costs Rs 41,999, up from Rs 39,999, while the 8GB+128GB variant has risen to Rs 37,999 from Rs 35,999.

The Nord CE6 Lite has seen steeper increases. The 6GB+128GB variant is now priced at Rs 28,999, up Rs 3,000 from Rs 25,999, while the 8GB+128GB variant has increased by Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,999 from Rs 27,999. The 8GB+256GB variant has seen the highest OnePlus hike of Rs 4,000, with its price rising to Rs 34,999 from Rs 30,999.

OnePlus has also increased prices of the N6 and N6x models. The N6 4GB+128GB variant now costs Rs 24,999, up from Rs 22,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant has increased to Rs 26,999 from Rs 24,999. The N6x 4GB+64GB variant is now priced at Rs 20,999, compared with Rs 18,999 earlier, while the 4GB+128GB variant has risen to Rs 22,999 from Rs 20,999.

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Meanwhile, Oppo has also announced price hikes across multiple smartphone models, effective from Tuesday. The Oppo Reno 16 5G will become Rs 71,999 from Rs 66,999, a Rs 5,000 increase. Another Reno 16 variant will see a Rs 4,000 hike to Rs 63,999 from Rs 59,999.

The Oppo Reno 16c 5G will see price increases of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 across two variants. The prices will rise from Rs 49,999 to Rs 52,999 and from Rs 53,999 to Rs 57,999, respectively.

In the Oppo A6s 5G range, the price will increase by Rs 3,000 to Rs 27,999 from Rs 24,999. The Oppo A6x 5G will see price increases across three variants: the Rs 18,999 variant will rise by Rs 1,000 to Rs 19,999, while the Rs 21,999 and Rs 24,999 variants will increase by Rs 2,000 each to Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively.

The price revisions come as smartphone brands revise retail prices across models and configurations, raising the cost of several devices for consumers.

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