Is The Latest One Plus Model More Expensive Than Apple iPhone 17? Here's A Price Check

A One Plus model has a higher price point than Apple's iPhone for the first time, as evidenced by the retail prices listed on their respective official websites, as seen on Friday.

The One Plus 15 retails at Rs 93,999 for the base variant with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB ROM, while the basic iPhone 17 variant with 256 GB storage has a retail price of Rs 82,900.

ALSO READ: iPhones To Get Costlier? Apple Mulls Price Hikes Amid Memory Chip Shortage, Says CEO Tim Cook

The price points on online retail stores such as Flipkart tell a different story. The base variant of the iPhone 17 is being sold at Rs 82,900 on Flipkart as well, but this is not so for the basic version of the One Plus 15, which is being sold at a discount of Rs 74,999.

The One Plus 15 is being sold for Rs 85,999 on Amazon while the iPhone 17 is currently unavailable on the online retail platform.

One Plus 15 Specs

The OnePlus 15 runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. The cutting-edge chip boosts CPU power and gaming capabilities, accelerates AI workloads, and enhances power management. As per OnePlus, the phone boasts a 4.18 million AnTuTu score.

It packs a trio of rear cameras, spearheaded by a 50MP main sensor with OIS, along with a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS. This is complemented by a 32MP selfie shooter up front with enhanced low-light performance. The rear cameras support 8K video capture at 30 fps.

It runs on the OxygenOS 16, built on Android 16.

The phone's display consists of a 6.78-inch 1.5K Amoled panel offering 165Hz variable refresh, 1,800 nits peak brightness, and 330Hz top touch response rate.

AI capabilities in the OnePlus 15 include Plus Mind, Gemini AI from Google, AI Portrait Glow, AI Recorder, AI Writer, AI Call Assistance, and AI Scan, among others.

iPhone 17 Specs

iPhone 17 is powered by Apple's advanced A19 chipset, which ensures that the performance, battery efficiency, multi-tasking, and app switching is better than before. The phone has a six-core CPU and five-core GPU.

It features a 48MP main camera and a new 48MP ultrawide sensor on the rear, paired with an upgraded 18MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ | 'Measures Realtime Cost Of Being Alive': Deepinder Goyal's Startup Temple Discovers New Biomarker 'Entropy'

The device operates on iOS 26 and introduces Apple's “Liquid Glass” interface. The UI features a transparent design for widgets, icons, lock screen, and other elements on the device.

The iPhone 17 comes in 256GB and 512GB storage capacities, with 8GB RAM as standard. It features the N1 wireless networking chip designed by Apple, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.