'Ab Baari Teri': Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Gets Death Threat From Gangster Zeeshan Akhtar

NCP leader and Maharashtra MLC Zeeshan Siddique, son of late Baba Siddique, allegedly received a death threat purportedly from gangster Zeeshan Akhtar, NDTV reported. The threat was allegedly sent in the form of a voice note through social media.

The voice note allegedly stated, "Tere Pita ko maine hi maara tha aur ab teri baari hai. Tu mere har kaam main adanga laga raha hai. Bhaag le crime branch ke paas jitna bhaag sakta hai. Maine tera fatwa jaari kar diya hai, tu apni security badha le. Jab tere pita ko maara tha tu uss waqt bach gaya lekin ab nahi bachega."

(I was the one who killed your father, and now it's your turn—you keep getting in the way of everything I do. Run to the Crime Branch all you want—I've issued a death warrant for you; you'd better beef up your security. You survived when I killed your father, but you won't survive this time.)

NDTV has not independently verified the authenticity of the voice note or confirmed that the voice belongs to Zeeshan Akhtar.

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The purported audio also allegedly warned that increasing security would not prevent an attack on Zeeshan Siddique. The alleged threat is expected to be examined by investigating authorities as part of efforts to verify the recording's authenticity and identify its source, NDTV reported.

Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai in October 2024, and investigators had earlier named Zeeshan Akhtar among the accused in the murder case.

The reported threat comes amid growing concerns over Zeeshan Siddique's safety following his father's killing.

NDTV stated that as of now, there has been no official confirmation from the Mumbai Police authenticating the alleged voice note or confirming that it was sent by Zeeshan Akhtar. The investigation into the alleged threat is expected to focus on verifying the recording and determining whether any further security measures are required.

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