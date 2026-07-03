Anmol Bishnoi To Surrender In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case? Gangster Moves Court

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has moved a special MCOCA court in Mumbai, seeking permission to surrender in the 2024 Salman Khan residence firing case in order to ensure a fair trial. Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail under NIA custody, stated in his application that his surrender is essential in order to participate in the trial and ensure justice.

Bishnoi has asked the court to issue a production warrant to Tihar Jail authorities in order to allow him to be produced before the Mumbai court, either physically or through video conferencing, so that his surrender can be formally recorded and remand proceedings can take place.

ALSO READ: Lawrence Bishnoi Among Three Discharged By Delhi Court In Extortion Call Case

Anmol Bishnoi was extradited from the United States to India in November 2025. Upon arrival he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in a separate alleged terror-gangster nexus case linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate.

The MCOCA court has not yet accepted his plea to surrender. The presiding Judge S.R. Navender has dirrected the public prosecuter to file a response to Anmol's application before taking a decision.

The firing incident occcured on 12th April, 2024, when two motorcycle riding assailants allegedly fired outside Salman Khan's residence - Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, Mumbai. Mumbai police was quick to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and alleged that the attack was organised and orchestrated by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was a part of a criminal conspiracy. Investigators have claimed that the shooters were acting on instructions from members of the Bishnoi gang and that the firing was an attempt to intimidate the actor.

The trial is already underway, and three prosecution witnesses have been examined, according to reports. The trial is also continuing against several co-accused who have remained in judicial custody during the investigation. The co-accused include Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammed Rafiq Chaudhary and Harpal Singh. Another accused, Anuj Kumar Thapan, died while in police custody during the investigation.

Given the high profile nature of the case, the trial is expected to attract many eyeballs.The outcome of Anmol Bishnoi's appeal is expected to be a significant development to this controversial case.

ALSO READ: Actor Ayush Sharma Receives Threat: Why Is Bishnoi Gang Targeting Close Aides Of Salman Khan?

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