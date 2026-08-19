Behari Lal Engineering Share Price: IPO Set For Bumper Listing? GMP Signals 47% Gain

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Behari Lal Engineering IPO stands at Rs 133, indicating a potential listing gain of 46.67% for investors. The IPO was subscribed 108 times overall.

The company's bidding opened for subscription on Aug 12 and closed on Aug 14. The shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, Aug. 19, following strong subscription demand of more than 108 times.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Expected Listing Share Price

The latest GMP of Behari Lal Engineering is Rs 133 on Aug 19 at 7:31 a.m. Based on the latest GMP, Behari Lal Engineering IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 418 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 46.67% per share for investors.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Subscription Status

The Behari Lal Engineering IPO was subscribed 108.34 times on the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 14, 2026.

QIBs: 165.33 times

NIIs: 165.31 times

RIIs: 53.27 times

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Details

The Behari Lal Engineering IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 301.62 crores. The issue comprises fresh issue of 0.33 crore shares aggregating to Rs 93 crores and offer for sale of 0.73 crore shares worth Rs 208.62 crores.

The price band for the Behari Lal Engineering IPO was set at Rs 271 to Rs 285 per share.

The lot size for an application was 52 shares. This means retail investors needed to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,820 (based on the upper price band).

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Aug. 17.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO: Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditure, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.

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