IPL 2027: Sourav Ganguly Appointed Head Coach Of Delhi Capitals

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was appointed as Delhi Capitals' head coach on Tuesday ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Ganguly's association with Delhi Capitals dates back to 2019 when he joined the franchise as an Advisor. Over the years, the 54-year-old has held multiple leadership positions at the outfit, including Director of Cricket for both the men's and women's teams.

"I am looking forward to take on the role of Head Coach in the IPL. Delhi Capitals is a franchise very close to my heart, and one that I have shared a strong relationship with over the years," Ganguly said in statement shared by the franchise.

"I have worked closely with the owners, management, support staff and players, which makes this an exciting responsibility for me. We have a talented group and have played a good brand of cricket in the recent past.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"I am looking forward to working with the squad, the new season, and building a strong and fearless team," he added.

Delhi Capitals Chairman and co-owner Parth Jindal said Ganguly has always been an integral part of the franchise and expressed pride in his appointment as Head Coach. He said Ganguly's experience, leadership and vision would help the team prepare strongly for the IPL title, while giving players and staff an opportunity to learn from him.

"Dada is and has always been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals family. I am incredibly proud and honoured to announce that one of the greatest Indian captains and administrators is now stepping into coaching by taking over as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals. I am excited to see him take on this role and I am sure that under his guidance and visionary leadership Delhi Capitals will be best prepared to challenge for the IPL title. I cannot wait for all our players and staff to learn from Dada and am looking forward to seeing DC in action at the earliest," news agency ANI reported.

Kiran Kumar Gandhi, Delhi Capitals co-owner, said, "Dada has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals journey over the years and has played an important role in strengthening our cricketing structure. His deep understanding of the franchise, coupled with his experience and leadership, will be invaluable as we move forward. We are delighted to have him take charge as Head Coach and look forward to seeing him bring his vision and cricketing expertise to the team. We wish him every success as he begins this exciting new chapter with Delhi Capitals

The Capitals finished sixth in the IPL season earlier this year.

READ | 'I Have Given Blood, Sweat, Time'...: Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down As Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.