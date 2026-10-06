'I Have Given Blood, Sweat, Time'...: Harmanpreet Kaur Steps Down As Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain

Indian women's cricket team's long-serving captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday stepped down from her position in all three formats, saying that it was not an easy decision and it carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments.

Harmanpreet's announcement came after a BCCI review meeting in Guwahati to evaluate the team's trajectory in the past few months. Chaired by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, the meeting was attended by Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and head coach Amol Muzumdar.

In a lengthy emotional post on Instagram, Harmanpreet wrote, "Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life. Captaincy ends. The journey continues..."

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Harmanpreet Kaur's entire statement read.," Today, I step down as captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team across all formats. This is not an easy decision. It carries years of memories, emotions, sacrifices, and moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

I have given everything I had to this team and to Indian women's cricket — my blood, my sweat, my time, and many times, a part of my own game and personal ambitions. There were moments when I had to put my individual performance, my own growth, and what I wanted for myself aside, because I believed the team had to come first.

As a captain, I have had to make difficult decisions. Decisions that were not always understood, not always easy, and sometimes came at a personal cost. But every decision I made was with one intention - to make this TEAM better and to give other players the opportunity to grow, believe in themselves and become the best versions of themselves.

I have seen it all. I have seen the lowest moments, the heartbreak, the criticism, the doubts and the days when nothing seemed to go our way. And I have also experienced the highest highs - the victories, the celebrations, the pride of representing our country, and the moments that made every sacrifice worth it. I leave the captaincy today with a heart full of emotions , but also with PEACE . Because I genuinely believe My team is in a good place. A team with talent, character, belief and a future that I am incredibly excited to watch and be a part of .

I feel I have done my duty. I gave this team everything I had. I carried the responsibility with pride, and I will always be grateful for the privilege of leading Indian women's cricket. Now, it is time for me to turn the page. Captaincy may end today, but my love for Indian cricket never will.

Thank you to every teammate, coach, support staff, management , BCCI , family members every single fan who stood by me through the highs and lows.

Blood. Sweat. Sarifice. Pride. I gave it all. Now, I'm ready to play for the love of the game again. Captaincy ends. The journey continues." [sic]

The 37-year-old led the Indian T20 side for a decade, taking over the position in 2016, and was elevated to ODI captaincy in 2022 before becoming the all-format leader in 2023.

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