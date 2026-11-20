Jewellery stocks remained under pressure on Friday, November 20, extending their losses for a third consecutive trading session as a sharp correction in gold and silver prices continued to weigh on sentiment. Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, and PC Jeweller were among the biggest losers in early trade, declining up to 5%.

The weakness comes amid a steep fall in precious metal prices, with gold and silver extending their losses on Friday. The continued correction in bullion prices, coupled with concerns over the US Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, has kept investors cautious about the sector.

Why Are Jewellery Stocks Falling?

The sharp decline in gold and silver prices has been a key factor behind the recent weakness in jewellery stocks. Gold futures for December delivery fell 3.84% to Rs 1,22,561 per 10 grams on Friday, while silver futures declined 5.99% to Rs 1,48,050 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

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Gold has now lost nearly 15% over nine trading sessions, while silver has declined almost 20% in seven sessions.

Also Read: Sharp Fall In Gold, Silver Prices: Yellow Metal Drops Below Rs 1,23,000 Per 10 Grams, White Metal Near Rs 1,48,000/Kg

The correction in gold and silver prices could result in inventory losses for jewellery companies, given the higher-cost inventory procured by jewellery companies.

The fall in precious metal prices comes amid growing concerns over a hawkish US Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Recent comments from US central bank officials have indicated that further interest rate hikes remain possible to control persistent inflation.

Expectations of higher interest rates have pushed bond yields higher, making gold less attractive as the metal does not offer interest income. A stronger US dollar has added to the pressure by making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

How Are Jewellery Stocks Performing Today?

Kalyan Jewellers and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri shares plunged over 5% each, while Sky Gold and Diamonds, PC Jeweller and P N Gadgil Jewellers slipped over 4% each.

Titan Company and Thangamayil Jewellery shares declined more than 3% each, while Senco Gold was down over 2%.

Also Read: Gold Hits 15-Month Low, Silver Drops Near Rs 1.48 Lakh | Three Reasons Why Precious Metals Are Crashing?

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