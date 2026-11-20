Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought more than Rs 1 lakh crore worth of Indian equities in November 2026, marking the first time monthly inflows have crossed this threshold. The buying streak has extended to 14 consecutive trading sessions, the longest since April-May 2023, data compiled by NDTV Profit showed.

FIIs have purchased equities worth over Rs 1.01 lakh crore so far in November, surpassing the previous monthly record of Rs 70,896 crore set in November 2020.

The turnaround follows 16 consecutive months of FII selling between July 2025 and October 2026, during which cumulative outflows stood at Rs 6.32 lakh crore. The Nifty fell as much as 13% during this period.

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What Triggered The Turnaround?

Several developments have coincided with the return of foreign investors to Indian equities.

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Crude oil prices have fallen more than 22% from their March highs, while Indian companies have reported strong September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings. As many as 35 Nifty companies posted strong numbers during the quarter.

There has also been a reversal in the global artificial intelligence trade. South Korea and Taiwan saw almost $45 billion in FII outflows in October, while US 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields have declined 33 basis points from their October highs.

Previous Comebacks

Historical trends show that previous episodes of FII buying were followed by gains in the Nifty 50 over the subsequent months.

Following the FII buying comeback in May 2020, the Nifty 50 gained 23% over the next three months. The August 2022 episode was followed by a 10% rise over two months.

Similarly, the index advanced 16% in the four months following the March 2023 comeback. After the November 2023 episode, the Nifty 50 gained 14% over two months.

The June 2024 comeback was followed by a 10% gain over three months, while the March 2025 episode preceded a 16% rise over four months.

The latest November 2026 episode has so far coincided with a 10% gain in the Nifty 50 in just three weeks.

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