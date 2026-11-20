Bank Nifty recovered nearly 700 points from its intraday low to hit a record high of 63,291.60 on Friday. The index fell to 62,598.55 earlier in the session before rebounding, and was trading at 63,182.40, up 119.40 points or 0.19%, at 10:02 AM.

IndusInd Bank led gains among index constituents, rising 3.03%, while Axis Bank gained 0.85%, HDFC Bank rose 0.83%, Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 0.75% and ICICI Bank was up 0.28%. However, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda were among the stocks trading lower.

Options Data

The Nifty Bank options data showed sizeable open interest in calls and puts across multiple strikes. The open interest distribution chart showed call positions concentrated at strikes including 63,000, 63,200, 63,500 and 64,000, while put open interest was also sizeable around 62,500 and 63,000, among other strikes.

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The weekly open interest change chart showed additions in put positions across strikes including 62,500, 62,700, 62,800, 62,900 and 63,000. Call open interest also increased at several strikes, including 63,000, 63,200, 63,300, 63,500 and 64,000. The monthly options charts showed sizeable open interest in both calls and puts around 63,000. Call open interest was also concentrated at higher strikes, including 63,500 and 64,000.

Futures Data

The futures data showed accumulation in Nifty Bank, with open interest rising 7.20% as futures gained 0.14%. ICICI Bank futures open interest rose 5.06%, HDFC Bank futures open interest increased 4.49% and Kotak Mahindra Bank futures open interest gained 3.53%. Union Bank and Bandhan Bank also featured in the accumulation list.

Fresh short positions were visible in Yes Bank, where open interest rose 11.81% as futures fell 0.56%. Bank of Baroda saw open interest increase 5.73% as futures declined 0.76%, while Mahindra Bank's open interest rose 5.66% as futures fell 1.58%. AU Bank, RBL Bank, Union Bank and Bank of India also featured in the fresh short positions list.

The short-covering screen included Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nifty Bank, with open interest declining marginally as futures prices rose. Nifty Bank futures open interest fell 0.22% while the futures price gained 0.11%.

The liquidation screen showed Bank of India, Yes Bank and RBL Bank among the contracts where open interest declined alongside falling futures prices.

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