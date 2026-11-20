HSBC has initiated coverage on Onemi Technology Solutions, which operates the digital lending platform Kissht, with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 500, forecasting a 60% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit after tax between FY26 and FY29.

The brokerage expects loan growth, operating efficiencies and controlled credit costs to drive earnings over the period. Its target price, based on a Gordon growth model, implies a price-to-book multiple of 2.2 times and a price-to-earnings multiple of 12 times for FY28.

Loan Growth

Kissht's assets under management stood at Rs 93 billion at the end of the second quarter of FY27, with unsecured personal loans accounting for 92% of the portfolio and the remainder comprising loans against property.

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HSBC expects assets under management to grow at a CAGR of 61% between FY26 and FY29, supported by greater digital lending penetration, an expanding partner network and a stronger funding profile.

The brokerage expects Kissht to focus on higher-ticket, longer-duration personal loans. Loans against property are projected to account for around 15% of assets under management by FY29, increasing the share of secured lending.

Also Read: Kissht Crosses Rs 10,000 Crore AUM Weeks After Rs 832 Crore Fundraise

Capital, Costs

Kissht raised Rs 8.5 billion through its IPO and another Rs 18.3 billion through a preferential issue. HSBC estimates that these fundraises will take its Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio to around 47% in FY27. The brokerage does not expect the company to raise additional capital over the next 18 months.

Lending margins are expected to moderate, but digital underwriting could reduce the cost-to-AUM ratio by 500-600 basis points by FY29. A shift towards secured loans and better-quality borrowers could lower credit costs by 200-250 basis points.

HSBC estimates an average return on assets under management of 5% and a return on equity of 22% between FY27 and FY29.

The brokerage identified personal loan concentration, competition, regulatory changes and slower-than-expected productivity gains as key risks.

Also Read: Kissht Q2 Results: Profit Doubles To Rs 125 Crore As Loan Book Grows 68%

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