Gold Price Today in India
As the market's expectation of another Fed rate hike is rising, the precious metals market is witnessing a sharp sell-off. Gold and silver prices extended their losses on Nov. 19, with MCX Gold futures (December Expiry) declining over 1.8% to Rs 1,27,452 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined a little over 2% during the session to close at Rs 1,57,482 per kg.
Today, on Nov. 20, gold and silver prices in the international market are significantly down, with COMEX Gold trading 2.57% lower at $3,590.6 per ounce than its previous close, while COMEX silver has tanked more than 4.7% to $42.29 per ounce, in the early trade of the day.
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In India, at around 6:10 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,28,130 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,58,320 per kg.
22K gold stood at Rs 1,17,453 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,46,446 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
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City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,27,900 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,27,680 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,28,270 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,27,730 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,28,000 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,28,100 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,17,242; Delhi at Rs 1,17,040; Chennai at Rs 1,17,581; Kolkata at Rs 1,17,086; Bengaluru at Rs 1,17,333; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,17,425 per 10gm.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,58,030 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,57,760 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,58,490 per kg
Kolkata: Rs1,57,820 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,58,160 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,58,280 per kg
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