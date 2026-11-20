Gold Price Today in India

As the market's expectation of another Fed rate hike is rising, the precious metals market is witnessing a sharp sell-off. Gold and silver prices extended their losses on Nov. 19, with MCX Gold futures (December Expiry) declining over 1.8% to Rs 1,27,452 per 10 grams, while silver futures declined a little over 2% during the session to close at Rs 1,57,482 per kg.

Today, on Nov. 20, gold and silver prices in the international market are significantly down, with COMEX Gold trading 2.57% lower at $3,590.6 per ounce than its previous close, while COMEX silver has tanked more than 4.7% to $42.29 per ounce, in the early trade of the day.

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In India, at around 6:10 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,28,130 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,58,320 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,17,453 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,46,446 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,27,900 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,27,680 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,28,270 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,27,730 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,28,000 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,28,100 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,17,242; Delhi at Rs 1,17,040; Chennai at Rs 1,17,581; Kolkata at Rs 1,17,086; Bengaluru at Rs 1,17,333; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,17,425 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,58,030 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,57,760 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,58,490 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,57,820 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,58,160 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,58,280 per kg

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