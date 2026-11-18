India's gold import bill could nearly halve in the current financial year as higher customs duties begin to curb overseas purchases, offering some relief to the country's trade deficit and foreign exchange outflows.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday that gold imports could decline to $35 billion-$40 billion in FY27, compared with $71.98 billion in FY26.

The revised import duty structure, introduced in May, has already slowed inbound shipments, although the impact has been gradual.

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Speaking at a FICCI session in New Delhi, Agrawal said the duty increase had reduced gold imports from their usual annual level of around $60 billion. He described the projected import bill as manageable under the current economic conditions.

"I think... this year we will end up with USD 35-40 billion of gold imports. I think that is manageable in the current year... The current duty structure has a positive impact on the gold import," Agrawal said.

Gold Imports Fall 40% During April-October

India's gold imports dropped approximately 40% to $24.78 billion during April-October FY27, compared with $41.24 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The decline follows a sharp increase in import duties announced in May. The government raised the customs duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%, seeking to discourage non-essential imports and contain pressure on the country's external balance.

The latest figures indicate that the higher duty is beginning to influence import volumes and expenditure. However, the final annual import bill will also depend on domestic demand and international gold prices.

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Why Lower Gold Imports Matter For India?

Gold purchases represent a significant component of India's import expenditure because the country relies heavily on overseas supplies to meet domestic demand.

Higher imports increase the outflow of foreign currency and can put pressure on the trade deficit and foreign exchange reserves.

India is the world's second-largest gold consumer after China, with jewellery demand accounting for a major share of purchases. Consequently, changes in domestic buying patterns and import costs can influence the country's overall import bill.

Gold imports had increased from $58.01 billion in FY25 to nearly $72 billion in FY26. The projected decline in FY27 would therefore mark a substantial reversal, potentially easing pressure on India's external trade position.

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(With PTI Inputs)

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