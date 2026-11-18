Gold prices could face another leg of correction, with the yellow metal at risk of slipping to Rs 1.25 lakh per 10 grams on the MCX, just days before India's wedding season begins on November 21.

The warning comes as gold struggles to recover from a sharp sell-off, with rising US interest-rate expectations, elevated Treasury yields and a firm dollar weighing on investor sentiment.

According to Vedika Narvekar, Research Analyst, Commodities & Currencies at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, the near-term outlook for gold remains bearish, despite the recent price correction.

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The key level to watch on the domestic market is Rs 1.28 lakh per 10 grams. A sustained break below this support could expose gold to the next downside target of Rs 1,25,700, potentially taking prices to their lowest level since November 2025.

Gold's recent weakness has been particularly sharp. International spot gold settled at $3,850 an ounce in the previous session, down 4.54% over the week, while MCX gold closed at Rs 1,34,223 per 10 grams, marking a weekly decline of 4.48%.

The selling pressure continued on Wednesday. At 6:05 p.m. IST, spot gold was trading at $3,765.22 an ounce, down 2.18% on the day. Silver faced an even steeper correction. Spot silver fell 8.01% over the week to $47.41 an ounce, while MCX silver settled at Rs 1,69,702 per kg, down 7.05%.

Why Are Gold Prices Falling?

The pressure on bullion largely stems from changing expectations around US monetary policy. Markets are increasingly factoring in a possible Federal Reserve rate hike in December, followed by further tightening in early 2027.

The US 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to 5.15%, while a stronger dollar has made gold more expensive for overseas buyers. Higher interest rates also reduce the appeal of gold, which does not offer any regular yield.

The inflationary impact of the Iran war has added another layer of uncertainty. Higher crude oil prices have fuelled inflation concerns, strengthening expectations of tighter monetary policy and weakening gold's traditional safe-haven appeal.

Gold Price Levels To Watch

Narvekar expects international gold to trade in the $3,700-$4,050 an ounce range, while domestic prices could move between Rs 1.28 lakh and Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 grams.

On the MCX, immediate support is placed at Rs 1,28,480, followed by Rs 1,25,700. On the upside, resistance levels stand at Rs 1,35,700 and Rs 1,39,900.

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Investors will also track the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes, due Wednesday, along with US bond yields, dollar movements, crude oil prices, geopolitical developments and gold ETF flows.

While exchange-traded funds added 211 tonnes of gold in the third quarter and central banks bought 675 tonnes in the first nine months of the year, slower demand for bars and coins could limit support.

For wedding-season buyers, the coming sessions could therefore be crucial. A break below Rs 1.28 lakh may open the door to significantly lower prices, although any recovery in crude oil or easing expectations of US rate hikes could help bullion stabilise.

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