Silver's slide showed no sign of easing on Wednesday, with the metal falling another 3.75% to $45.58 an ounce in futures trade. That leaves it roughly 62% below the record of about $121.6 it hit in late January.

Gold fared only slightly better. December gold futures dropped 2.55% to $3,765.55, and spot gold fell to its lowest level since September 2025, Reuters reported. Platinum and palladium were each down more than 3%.

Silver's losses this year add up to roughly 35%, measured from the close of 2025. In the past month alone, silver futures have fallen about 20%.

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How Silver Got Here

Silver went into 2026 on the back of a 147% surge the previous year. Heavy inflows into US inventories and silver-backed exchange-traded products (ETPs) had tightened supply in the London market.

That support has since faded. Expectations of higher interest rates, a stronger dollar and rising bond yields have hurt investment demand. Metals Focus now expects net outflows of 45 million ounces from silver ETPs this year, compared with 278 million ounces of inflows in 2025.

Physical demand is weakening too. Total silver demand is expected to fall 5% in 2026. Jewellery demand is seen down 22% and silverware 17%, with higher prices and weaker rural spending in India pushing buyers towards smaller, lighter products.

Why The Fed Minutes Matter

The Federal Reserve kept its benchmark rate in a range of 3.75% to 4% at its Oct. 27–28 meeting. Two officials, Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, voted against the decision because they wanted a quarter-point hike, according to the Fed's statement.

Markets have since moved firmly towards a hike. Traders see a 96.7% chance of a quarter-point increase at the Dec. 8–9 meeting and a 3.3% chance of a half-point move, according to CME's FedWatch tool. The dollar index touched 103.78 overnight, its highest since April 2, 2025.

That's bad news for silver and gold, which pay no interest. Higher rates make them less attractive, and a stronger dollar makes them more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

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Three Signals To Watch

1. How deep the split ran

Only two officials formally dissented in October. The minutes will show whether more of them wanted to hike, or saw a hike in December as a near-certainty. Investing.com's preview says the minutes are expected to reveal a deeper split than the 10–2 vote suggests. Any sign of broad support for tightening would back the market's current bets.

2. Any talk of bigger or faster hikes

Some officials are already pushing for more. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Nov. 10 that a half-point hike should be considered in December if inflation stayed high. “Hiking only 25 basis points would put our credibility at risk,” Waller said in London, according to the text of his speech posted by the Fed.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem went further on Tuesday. “The economy will likely require several interest rate increases before the spring of 2027,” he said, according to CNBC.

Not everyone agrees. New York Fed President John Williams said the same day that the Fed would likely need to raise rates again, but pushed back against the need for “dramatic action,” Reuters reported. If the minutes lean towards the Williams camp, the pressure on metals could ease.

3. What officials said about inflation and energy

The Fed said in October that inflation “remains elevated.” Waller has since warned that higher energy prices could feed into broader inflation in a more lasting way than in the past.

For silver, the energy question may be the one that matters most. Philip Newman, managing director at Metals Focus, told Kitco News that easing Middle East tensions could cool inflation expectations and take pressure off the Fed. “You don't need peace, but you need expectations of it,” he said.

What Next For Silver?

Technical analysts at FXEmpire are watching support in the $44–$45 range. They say a break below $44 could open the way towards $35–$40.

The longer-term picture is less bleak. Metals Focus still expects the silver market to run a sixth straight annual supply deficit in 2026, of about 35 million ounces, though that's narrower than last year.

The minutes of the October meeting will be published at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which is 12:30 a.m. IST on Thursday.

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