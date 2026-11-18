While Prince William and Princess Kate's visit to India has drawn wide coverage and star-studded welcomes, one social media influencer has questioned the excitement around it.

In a video, Lily Sharma, who posts as @speakupwithlily, took aim at the way celebrities and the media have responded to the royal couple's three-day tour, calling it a “red carpet PR event”.

‘Lined Up Like Airport Security'

Sharma began by asking why Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities, all dressed up, appeared to be lined up as if at an airport security check. She asked why the “god of cricket” was standing in a queue for someone whose job, she said, is to wave from a balcony.

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She also mocked the attention given to Kate's appearance, claiming that over seven lakh words had been written praising her posture during the Mumbai trip.

‘Collective Memory Wipes Itself'

The influencer's sharpest remarks were about colonial history. Indians, she said, spend years angry about British rule, but switch quickly from demanding the Koh-i-Noor back to gushing over Kate's height and grace.

She also took on the Earthshot Prize. If the British Empire drained trillions from India, she asked, was handing out £1 million to save the oceans an act of climate leadership, or “returning a stolen wallet minus all the cash”?

Sharma said that across the entire event, there was no conversation about the shared history between India and the British royal family. “Walking past a Manish Malhotra band gala makes an entire country forget 200 years of famine,” she said, comparing it to the “doorway effect”, in which walking through a doorway makes people forget what they were doing.

About The Visit

The royal couple are in India from November 16 to 18, their second official visit after a trip in April 2016. The visit's main event was the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai on November 17. Prince William started the environmental award in 2020. Each year, five winners receive £1 million each to scale up their projects in areas such as cleaning the air and protecting nature. India has had more winners and finalists than any other country, according to officials.

The couple are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18. British officials have described the trip as a chance to strengthen ties under the India-UK Vision 2035 framework, which covers trade, technology, clean energy and security.

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