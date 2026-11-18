The Centre is implementing a 162.5% duty on bulk scotch imports, according to reports on Thursday. This is higher than the 150% that it had charged before the agreement.

The duty is linked to a disagreement regarding the UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with investigators in India saying that firms are using the wrong customs classification to import bulk scotch concentrate. These imports are considered as raw materials used to make blended whisky.

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Since May, Indian authorities have argued that such imports fall under a newly introduced customs category for "compound alcoholic preparations," which carries a 150% import duty. These imports are also subject to a consumption tax, taking the effective duty burden to 162.5%.

The India-UK trade agreement, which came into effect in July, reduced tariffs on Scotch whisky to 75%, a move welcomed by both businesses and the UK government as a major boost for companies such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo. These firms import Scotch in bulk and blend it for sale in India's $65 billion liquor market.

Bulk Scotch is used by Indian manufacturers as an input for blending and bottling operations. Any higher customs duty burden could increase the cost of imported Scotch, raising input costs for domestic liquor manufacturers.

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If companies are unable to pass on the additional costs to consumers, their margins could come under pressure. A resolution could provide greater clarity on import costs, sourcing decisions and business continuity for Indian manufacturers.

The issue is relevant for companies such as United Spirits, Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders and Distillers, which have exposure to the blended whisky market.

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