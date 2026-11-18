India and the US have nearly completed negotiations on their proposed trade agreement, but the signing is being held up by uncertainty over Washington's evolving tariff framework.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said the legal agreement was in its final stages, with the negotiating process expected to conclude shortly.

Speaking at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) event, Agrawal said both sides had made substantial progress and were close to wrapping up discussions.

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However, the agreement cannot be signed until the US finalises its tariff architecture and provides clarity on ongoing trade investigations.

The key uncertainty centres on investigations initiated under Section 301 of the US Trade Act. These probes could result in additional tariffs on imports from trading partners, including India.

MR. Agrawal said the findings are expected over the coming weeks and months, making it difficult for both countries to finalise the agreement while the potential tariff implications remain unclear.

The delay is significant because India wants to secure a competitive tariff position for its exporters in the American market.

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US officials have previously assured New Delhi of a comparative advantage over competing economies under the proposed arrangement, but the extent of that benefit will depend on the final tariff framework.

The US Supreme Court's decision to invalidate the earlier reciprocal tariff framework has forced Washington to explore alternative legal mechanisms for imposing duties. This has complicated the negotiations, despite progress on several sections of the agreement.

India and the US had announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February 2026, alongside plans for a broader bilateral trade pact. The immediate priority remains concluding the first phase, while the wider negotiations continue.

Agrawal's remarks suggest that the negotiating gap has narrowed considerably. However, the signing timeline will depend on when Washington settles its tariff rules and resolves the uncertainty surrounding the Section 301 investigations.

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