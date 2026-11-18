Students planning to pursue a five-year integrated law degree in Maharashtra will have an additional opportunity to improve their entrance examination scores from 2027. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has introduced a two-attempt system for the five-year LLB entrance examination, with the better percentile to be considered during admissions.

The revised examination rules, announced as part of the tentative schedule released on November 16, 2026, will apply to the 2027-28 academic session. However, candidates seeking admission to the three-year LLB programme will continue to have only one attempt.

MH CET Law 2027: How Will The Two-Attempt System Work?

Under the revised arrangement, candidates applying for the five-year integrated LLB course must appear for the first examination. They can subsequently choose whether to take the second attempt. Students who appear in both sessions will have their higher percentile considered for admission, allowing them to improve their performance without losing the advantage of a better first-attempt score.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir to introduce 25% reservation for disadvantaged and EWS children in private schools

The change is expected to offer greater flexibility to students who may struggle with examination pressure or fail to achieve their target percentile in the initial session. For three-year LLB aspirants, the existing single-attempt arrangement remains unchanged.

The CET Cell has released tentative examination dates for both programmes

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit/AI

The two sessions for the five-year LLB entrance examination will be separated by nearly two months, giving candidates time to review their performance and prepare for another attempt. The dates announced are tentative and may be revised via official notifications.

Why Is Maharashtra Introducing Two Attempts?

The change is part of a broader revision to the state's common entrance examination system. For the 2027-28 academic session, the CET Cell has expanded the two-attempt facility from three courses to 11. The five-year integrated LLB programme is among the courses newly included in the arrangement. The state plans to conduct 21 entrance examinations for different professional programmes during the upcoming academic session, compared with 20 examinations in 2026.

Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for Maharashtra's CET examinations in 2026, highlighting the scale of the state's professional education admission process.

What Does The New Rule Mean For Law Aspirants?

The revised system could significantly change how students prepare for the five-year LLB entrance examination. Previously, candidates had to depend on their performance in a single examination session. From 2027, eligible applicants will have the opportunity to reassess their preparation and improve their percentile through a second attempt.

Importantly, a lower percentile in the second attempt will not disadvantage candidates who performed better in the first session, as the higher of the two percentiles will be used for admissions.

However, candidates must appear in the first session to take advantage of the revised arrangement. The second attempt remains optional rather than compulsory. Official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.