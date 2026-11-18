The Donald Trump administration is considering a proposal that would require American companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese artificial intelligence models, in what could become a 'name and shame' campaign aimed at curbing the growing influence of China's AI industry in the US.

Reuters citing three people familiar with the discussions reported that the proposal, discussed by the US Treasury Department and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), seeks to discourage businesses from relying on Chinese AI technology without introducing fresh restrictions that could upset the industry or escalate tensions with Beijing.

Under the plan, companies would have to disclose their use of Chinese AI models on their websites. Airbnb is among the companies that could fall within its scope. The online travel platform uses Alibaba's Qwen AI model to power its customer service agent.

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However, it remains unclear whether the proposal has gained sufficient support within the administration or whether it will eventually move towards a formal rulemaking process.

The discussions highlight Washington's growing unease over the rapid adoption of Chinese-made open-weight AI models by American businesses. Such models make their underlying components publicly available, allowing developers and companies to download, modify and deploy them.

Reuters reported that Chinese models, including Alibaba's Qwen, DeepSeek and Moonshot AI's Kimi, are gaining traction among US companies largely because they offer lower costs while delivering performance that can compete with more expensive proprietary tools developed by American firms such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

However, China hawks in Washington fear that widespread adoption could make American businesses increasingly dependent on Chinese technology, potentially creating strategic vulnerabilities.

The proposal comes amid mounting pressure on the Trump administration to take a tougher approach towards China's technology sector. Recent scrutiny surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged links to a Chinese spy has added to calls for closer oversight of technology transfers and Chinese access to advanced AI chips.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in July that Washington could consider sanctions against Chinese AI companies if they were found to have stolen American intellectual property through a process known as distillation. The technique involves training smaller AI models using the outputs of larger models.

OSTP Director Michael Kratsios had also accused China in April of stealing intellectual property from American AI laboratories on an industrial scale.

Rueters reported that the issue has also drawn attention from lawmakers. Republican Representatives Andrew Garbarino and John Moolenaar have launched an investigation into the use of Chinese AI models by American companies.

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They have sought information from Airbnb, AI coding toolmaker Anysphere, and food delivery platform DoorDash. Anysphere's Composer 2 model was built on a version of Moonshot AI's Kimi, while DoorDash has acknowledged routing certain internal tasks through the Chinese model.

Chinese AI models were also the three most-used models by token volume on AI marketplace OpenRouter in October, underscoring their growing reach.

Even US government systems have used Chinese AI technology. Reuters reported in September that a US government website had deployed an Alibaba model to help users search proposed federal regulations, despite FBI allegations that the Chinese developer had copied Anthropic's technology.

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