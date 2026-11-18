US stock futures were higher on Wednesday, led by technology, a day after a sharp selloff dragged the S&P 500 to its lowest close since late July.

Futures on the Nasdaq-100 were up 327.25 points, or 1.21%, at 27,402.75 in early trade, while S&P 500 futures gained 49.50 points, or 0.67%, to 7,408.50. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 159 points, or 0.31%, to 50,974.

The bounce comes after a rough session on Tuesday. The Dow fell 848.75 points, or 1.64%, to close at 50,759.42, and at one point it was down more than 1,000 points. The S&P 500 slipped 1.03% to 7,340.53, and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.74% lower at 24,328.38.

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Here are three things moving the market.

1. Nvidia Clears Its First Test Without Huang

Nvidia shares were up about 3.4% at $160.79 in extended trading, after four straight sessions of losses. The chipmaker reported record third-quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from a year earlier and well ahead of the roughly $109 billion analysts had expected.

It also guided fourth-quarter revenue to $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, above the LSEG consensus of $125.25 billion.

These were Nvidia's first results since Jensen Huang resigned as CEO on Nov. 12. Board chair Harvey Jones opened Tuesday's earnings call by saying the board “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” hours after Huang said he would be willing to return.

The relief spread overseas, with South Korea's Kospi rising 2%, and Nvidia supplier SK Hynix climbing about 5%.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Now Trades Cheaper Than PepsiCo. Here's Why UBS Says Wall Street Is Being 'Draconian'

2. AI Stocks Catch A Bid After A Bruising Run

The relief spread well beyond Nvidia. By 4:10 a.m. ET, AMD had risen 2.6% in premarket trade, Arm Holdings had jumped 3.4%, Broadcom was up 2.1% and Super Micro Computer had added 4.2%, according to Investing.com. Intel gained 1.6%, while Marvell, Micron and the US-listed shares of SK Hynix each rose more than 3%.

Cloud names joined in. Oracle added 2.5%, and AI cloud providers CoreWeave and Nebius rose 5.9% and 7.8%, respectively.

3. Brent Slips Below $92

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, removing some pressure from a market worried about inflation and interest rates. Brent crude futures were down $1.22, or 1.31%, at $91.92 a barrel at about 4:55 a.m. ET, after falling as low as $91.04 earlier in the session. US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 1.88% to $83.06.

Cheaper energy matters for stocks right now because inflation is the market's other big worry. Traders are pricing in a Federal Reserve rate hike in December after a run of data showing broadening inflation pressure, Reuters reported. A lower oil price eases one source of that pressure ahead of the Fed's October minutes, due later on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Q3 Earnings: AI Chipmaker Posts Record $115-Billion Revenue; Q4 Guidance Beats Street Estimates

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