SpicJet Ltd. will be raising up to Rs 5,500 crore in one or more tranches, according to a press release from the the company on Wednesday, The airline firm approved the process for fundraising via qualified institutional placed, rights issue and preferential issue. Spicejet aims to increase share capital to 7,500 crore from Rs 2,000 crore.

SpiceJet's share of India's domestic aviation market has plunged to just 0.6% from nearly 15% in 2019, and it recently fell below Star Air for the first time, making 2026 its toughest year yet.

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The fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen operations and restore the brand, according to a statement from Ajay Singh, the Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet.

He added that the company is conscious of the challenges ahead and has a clear plan, with a focus on putting the necessary building blocks in place. Singh further stated that the company's priority is to execute that plan with discipline and restore SpiceJet's position as a strong and competitive airline.

This development comes a day after SpiceJet's flight operations at Mumbai Airport were severely disrupted, Hundreds of passengers were stranded, as no flight has taken off since 7 PM. Several flights were delayed, adding to the uncertainty for passengers waiting at the airport.

The disruption also affected late-night departures, with a SpiceJet flight scheduled to take off at 11:30 PM the previous day, was yet to commence boarding.

SpiceJet Share Price Movement

Share price of SpiceJet Ltd. saw a 4.95% uptick to Rs 9.97 at 3:27 p.m., near the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.61% downturn of the BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ: No SpiceJet Departures From Mumbai Since 7 PM, Passengers Complain Of Lack Of Updates

The stock opened at Rs 9.97, compared to its previous close of Rs 9.50. During today's trading session, Spicejet Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 9.70 to Rs 9.97.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 7.40 and a high of Rs 37.70. On the performance front, Spicejet Ltd. share price is down 72.86% on a year-on-year basis.

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