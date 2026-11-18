After the massive success of the Dhurandhar films, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have emerged as a hit actor-director duo, with reports suggesting that that two are reportedly set to reunite for another film.

Apparently, Dhar has been working on the project for a few months, with Ranveer reportedly being his first choice for the lead role, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Journalist Rahul Raut also hinted at another collaboration between Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh on his X.

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The film is expected to begin shooting in 2027 and release in late 2028. While it is planned as a big-scale project, details about the title, story, genre and cast are yet to be revealed.

Their Upcoming Projects

Dhar is also rumoured to be working on a historical film about Chandragupta Maurya and the Mauryan Empire. Several actors have been linked to the project, but it is not clear if Ranveer will be part of it. The director has not confirmed which story he plans to take up next.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay, a post-apocalyptic thriller helmed by Jai Mehta. The film is expected to be his next release in theatres.

More About Dhurandhar Franchise

The first part, Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2025, and the sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrived in theatres on March 19, 2026. The two films became major box-office successes, while Yami Gautam's surprise appearance in the sequel also grabbed attention.

The story follows Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), who goes undercover as Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate Karachi's criminal underworld, rise through its ranks and expose terrorist networks.

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While the first film focuses on his infiltration of the Lyari gang, the sequel follows his fight against powerful enemies and his mission to disrupt terror operations in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, both the films have reportedly collected over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide together. The sequel alone earned more than Rs 1,800 crore globally, including around Rs 1,375 crore in India, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The franchise has also received recognition at award ceremonies. Dhurandhar won 12 IIFA awards, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor, while Dhar also won three honours at the Screen Awards 2026. Dhar has also expressed hope that the franchise will receive recognition at the National Film Awards.

Although Ranveer and makers are yet to confirm the next project together, the reported 2028 release has already raised curiosity about what the duo will bring to the big screen next.

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