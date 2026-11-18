Nitesh Tiwari has already made the film standing between Ramayana: Part 1 and box-office history. It came out a decade ago, starred Aamir Khan as a wrestling coach and made more money in China than Ramayana has made in India.

Thirteen days after its November 5 release, Ramayana has grossed an estimated Rs 1,483.50 crore worldwide, climbing to fifth among Indian films and leaving RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Jawan and Pathaan behind. Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, at Rs 1,813.39 crore, is about Rs 330 crore ahead. The bigger prize is another Rs 257 crore beyond that. Dangal still holds the record at Rs 2,070.30 crore.

The surprise is how comfortably Ramayana has already beaten it at home. The epic has grossed Rs 981.50 crore in India in under two weeks, against Dangal's lifetime Rs 535 crore. By Day 11, it had also made Rs 475.50 crore overseas, more than the Rs 438 crore Dhurandhar 2 made abroad in its entire run.

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Then comes China. Dangal grossed about Rs 1,305 crore there, nearly 63% of its worldwide total. On its biggest day in China, it took in Rs 113.81 crore. The next Indian film on the Chinese box-office chart, Secret Superstar, made Rs 757 crore there. It too had Aamir Khan.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana's makers have submitted the film for mainland censor clearance and are eyeing an early 2027 release.

It opened in Hong Kong on November 12 with Chinese and English subtitles. Sony Pictures, its overseas distributor, has yet to announce a mainland date.

Tiwari goes in with a distinction few filmmakers can claim. He has already delivered a $200 million hit in China. Ramayana also has the scale to make a play for the country's vast IMAX network. But Dangal had a father, two daughters and a fight to get on the wrestling mat.

It also had a star Chinese audiences already knew. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have no comparable following there, and the film has yet to clear the censors.

Tiwari still has Ramayana: Part 2 to come. For now, the first film is chasing a record he set with Aamir Khan. The next number to watch may be a date on a Chinese release calendar.

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