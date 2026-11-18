Gautam Shah of Goldilocks Global Research believes the recent rebound in Indian equities is likely to mark the beginning of a meaningful uptrend, with the Nifty potentially moving towards 28,400 over the next year. While he expects a near-term correction after the sharp rally, Shah sees opportunities across financials, technology, real estate and consumption.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Shah said the Nifty could first move towards 26,200-26,500, although a correction to 25,000-24,800 levels, or slightly lower, cannot be ruled out.

“I think we've seen the first sign of loss of momentum in the last couple of days. There could be a small yet meaningful correction in the near term,” he said.

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However, Shah believes the broader market trend remains positive. He said the Nifty's movement between 22,000 and 26,500 over the past two-and-a-half years has created the conditions for another upward wave.

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“If you want to really look at a slightly more medium term outlook, I think 28,400 is doable. This is a number that we put out in our reports and to our clients as well,” he said, adding that investors should plan for that level over a one-year timeframe.

Shah's preferred sectors include financials, real estate, technology and consumption. He expects the Nifty IT index to move towards 40,000, implying a potential 20% upside, supported by largecap and midcap technology stocks.

Real estate is another major opportunity, with Shah looking at a potential 20-40% move in the sectoral index from current levels. He also remains positive on PSU banks, citing attractive valuations, and sees room for further gains in the banking sector.

“I actually would be very happy if the Nifty continues to stay in this large band and it remains a stock picker's market,” he said.

Shah also cautioned that foreign institutional investor flows could remain tactical. While global investors have returned to Indian equities following a valuation correction, he said the country would need to deliver on the ground to retain that capital.

His broader preference remains for domestic-led market participation, with midcaps, smallcaps and microcaps representing a longer-term theme.

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